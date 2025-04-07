Gauteng e-Government on e-Panic Button scams

It has come to the attention of the Gauteng Department of e-Government that there are individuals misleading the public by charging them a certain fee in downloading the free Government’s e-Panic Button.

The scammers or thieves move around our townships and claim to be working for the department of e-Government and solicit money from people to help them download the Gauteng panic button app. So far, we have learnt of these scammers to be around the township of Mamelodi in Tshwane.

The department would therefore like to caution Gauteng residents not to pay any fee to anyone claiming to be assisting them to download the Gauteng e-panic button app. The Gauteng e-Panic Button app is a free service provided by the Gauteng Provincial Government to help ensure the safety and security of its residents. There is no fee charged to download the app, and any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent.

Gauteng MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini urged Gauteng residents to stay vigilant about this matter. “We urge all Gauteng residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the Gauteng Panic Button app. We would appreciate your cooperation, as we work tirelessly to ensure that the Gauteng e-Panic Button continues to serve the people of Gauteng without charge”, says MEC Dhlamini.

MEC also insists that appropriate action will be taken to people committing this fraud as it is a criminal offence to commit fraud, scam or steal.

It is easy to download the Gauteng e-Panic Button App. Residents can download the app on their smart phones which can be found on Google Play or the App Store titled “Gauteng Panic Button”.

For more information contact:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za