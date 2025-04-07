National Consumer Commission on recalled Mercedes-Benz Model GLE vehicles

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) hereby provides an update on the recall of the Mercedes-Benz Model GLE (167) as notified by the suppliers. The production dates of these vehicles range from 2022-2026.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa informed the NCC that the recall is a result of a high-voltage starter-alternator processor load. According to the supplier, “the vehicle’s processor in the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator may experience sporadic overload. Consequently, the system's monitoring function might incorrectly detect a faulty component in the high-voltage starter alternator.” In this scenario, the functions of the high-voltage starter generator could be deactivated, potentially leading to an unexpected loss of propulsion power without warning. This situation could increase the risk of an accident.

A total of 54 affected vehicles were made available nationally, whilst others were possibly exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

Consumers with affected vehicles are urged to make a booking with any authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer for a replacement, at no extra cost.

For media enquiries, contact:

Phetho Ntaba (Spokesperson/MLO)

Cell: 082 809 2031/012 065 2040

Facebook: The National Consumer Commission