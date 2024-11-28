Transport and communications statistics for October 2024

MACAU, November 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 252,082 as at end-October 2024, up by 0.5% year-on-year. In October, cross-border vehicular traffic (840,729 trips), passenger ferry trips (6,861 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,624 trips) rose by 23.3%, 9% and 22.6% year-on-year respectively. As at end-October, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,443,673) and internet subscribers (771,907) showed respective growth of 5% and 7.3% year-on-year.

New registration of motor vehicles in October went up by 27.9% year-on-year to 1,081 (including 394 electric vehicles). There were 670 light automobiles (224 of them were electric) and 293 heavy motorcycles (68 of them were electric), representing year-on-year increases of 31.1% and 5.4% respectively. In the first ten months of this year, new registration of motor vehicles increased by 8.6% year-on-year to 10,567 (including 3,243 electric vehicles). Number of traffic accidents in October rose by 8% year-on-year to 1,280, with 418 persons injured. In the first ten months, there were 12,976 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 4,491 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in October grew by 23.3% year-on-year to 840,729 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 23.5% year-on-year to 789,301; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (152,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (133,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (28,000) went up by 41.3%, 6.8% and 43.1% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in October expanded by 26.8% year-on-year to 5,442 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,410 tonnes) accounting for 99.4%. In the first ten months of this year, cross-border vehicular traffic (7,509,841 trips) increased by 26.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (56,105 tonnes) surged by 78.4%.

Passenger ferry trips totalled 6,861 in October, up by 9% year-on-year. Gross weight of port containerized cargo decreased by 11.2% year-on-year to 16,017 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (7,432 tonnes) dropped by 26.5%, whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (8,585 tonnes) rose by 8.3%. In the first ten months of 2024, number of passenger ferry trips climbed by 20.9% year-on-year to 66,569, and gross weight of port containerized cargo edged up by 0.1% to 162,783 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 4,624 trips in October, a rise of 22.6% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 45.4% year-on-year to 9,969 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (494 tonnes), outward cargo (8,892 tonnes) and transit cargo (583 tonnes) grew by 9.5%, 43.3% and 193.2% respectively. In the first ten months of this year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 53.5% year-on-year to 47,024 trips, and gross weight of air cargo swelled by 84.2% to 86,189 tonnes.

There were 82,488 fixed-line telephone subscribers as at end-October 2024, down by 6.5% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 5% year-on-year to 1,443,673; postpaid subscribers (1,040,792) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (402,881) rose by 3.8% and 8.3% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 771,907 as at end-October, up by 7.3% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in October grew by 10.8% year-on-year to 153 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first ten months of 2024 rose by 3.9% to 1.48 billion hours.