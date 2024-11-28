A stronger voice for victims of crime

Release date: 28/11/24

Reforms to give victims of crime a stronger voice in the criminal justice system have passed State Parliament.

The reforms aim to address concerns raised by the former Victims Rights’ Commissioner Bronwyn Killmier about the potential for Victim Impact Statements to either go unheard, or be edited by third parties before their provision.

Under the reforms, prosecutors will be able to seek an adjournment when a guilty plea is entered unexpectedly, and victims need more time to prepare a statement.

In addition, victims will be able to tell the court in their own words the impact the offending had on them, without the risk of being edited.

Victims will also be advised of their rights to tender a statement and, following an amendment from the Hon Connie Bonaros MLC, courts will have the discretion to allow loved ones of a person who died or suffered a serious injury in connection with criminal conduct to submit a statement to the court.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Victim Impact Statement is an important moment in the criminal justice process, and victims deserve to have their voices heard.

These laws ensure potential impediments are reviewed, and victims can have their moment in court.

I’d also like to commend Connie Bonaros for her work in ensuring these reforms go even further, to cover those cases where a victim’s loved one or family have been unable to tender a statement because there has been no causative link between the injury and loss suffered and the offending considered by the court.

Attributable to Sarah Quick, Commissioner for Victims’ Rights

The criminal justice system can often be an overwhelming experience, and it often takes great courage for victims to speak about their experiences.

I welcome these changes, which strengthen a victims’ right to be heard through their Victim Impact Statements.