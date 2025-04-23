Hundreds of new housing blocks for the northern suburbs

Release date: 17/04/25

Up to 300 new allotments will be created on a vacant parcel of land in the northern suburbs after the Malinauskas Labor Government rezoned the area for more housing.

The vacant site is situated south of John Rice Avenue at Elizabeth South, between Philip Highway and Commercial Road, opposite the former Holden factory site.

The vacant site was set aside for commercial or industrial purposes but was never developed. It will now be able to accommodate low to medium density housing.

The 12-hectare site is ideally positioned near to hospitals and health services, shopping centres, schools, jobs, public transport, park lands, and the Little Para River Nature Reserve.

A sales process incorporating majority of the rezoned land is now underway, led by Renewal SA, with a single-stage Expression of Interest (EOI) process for the direct sale of 8.5 hectares on the site.

The State Government will reserve a 0.6ha parcel for a potential future community housing initiative, whilst the City of Playford have expressed a strong interest in seeing their land contribute to an integrated development outcome at a future stage. Developers will be encouraged to work with the local council to ensure that the whole of the Code Amendment Area is developed in a coordinated and well-integrated manner.

The rezoning process included extensive consultations and investigations, including traffic and infrastructure assessments.

This rezoning and housing opportunity complements key investment in the surrounding area, which includes the emergence of the Lionsgate Business Park on the former automotive site, the continued expansion of defence industries in neighbouring Edinburgh, the expansion of the Lyell McEwin Hospital and the development of the surrounding Playford Health Hub, and plans for the transformation of Salisbury City Centre.

This rezoning is one of the many Code Amendments identified in the Housing Roadmap, which seeks to increase the supply of land to create more homes to help address the housing crisis.

Since taking office, the Malinauskas Labor Government has rezoned more than 500 hectares of land to create at least 8000 new dwellings. Across their four-year term, the former Liberal Government rezoned less than 190 hectares of land.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

There’s incredible demand for more homes in the northern suburbs and this vacant parcel of land represents a great opportunity.

Located near parks, services, schools and transport routes this area will be a popular housing location.

The rezoning will enable low to medium density housing, and importantly will retain the existing mature trees and deliver more green space.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The residents in the northern suburbs spoke and we listened.

This is the answer to their feedback and demand for more houses in our growing region that continues to be in high demand.

People want to live here with more jobs and more opportunities than ever before.

The rezoning of the area will increase the supply of the land, creating more homes to help address the housing crisis, while also providing our community with all of the necessary services and facilities that families need to fully enjoy everything that our northern suburbs have to offer.

Attributable to Liam Golding, Chief Executive UDIA SA

We are deep in a housing crisis and the right response is to bring more development ready land to market – the Government is to be commended for finding underutilised land and taking the steps to unlocking it for housing.

As long as there are appropriate infrastructure connections meaning that these are additional lots that can complement the extensive development happening throughout northern metropolitan Adelaide, the UDIA will always welcome new opportunities for development.

Building new, well-connected communities is what the development industry does and we welcome the Government releasing this land so the private sector can deliver houses quickly and efficiently.