New projects powering girls and women in sport

Almost 50 clubs and organisations will receive support to upgrade and develop sporting facilities, programs and equipment under a Government program designed to boost female participation in sport.

Around $5.4 million in funding has been allocated through the 2024-25 round of The Power of Her - Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP), empowering girls and women to play sport in a more inclusive environment.

Projects funded under the IPP range from unisex clubrooms, improved lighting and playing surfaces to new uniforms, gear and professional development.

The Malinauskas Government established the program following the success of the Matildas and to build on the legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To back the continued growth of girls’ and women’s football (soccer), 14 football clubs this round will receive almost $2.4 million in assistance.

Other sports supported through the program include basketball, cricket, hockey, netball, gymnastics and Australian Rules Football – ensuring more opportunities for girls and women to get active and achieve success in their chosen sport.

This includes Norwood Basketball Club receiving $14,600 to deliver their new ‘Rising Flames' program, providing a pathway for girls to make the jump to the elite senior level and developing homegrown talent.

Other organisations and projects funded through the IPP include:

Metro United Women’s Football Club, Pooraka – $25,000 to buy uniforms.

Booleroo Centre Tennis Club –$80,000 for drought-affected club to resurface three tennis courts, replace fencing and install a new equipment shed.

Cove Netball Hub – $392,700 to build four new netball courts at Hallett Cove.

Elizabeth Grove Soccer Club – $750,000 via council to construct a new clubroom, synthetic soccer pitch and multi-purpose oval at Munno Para Regional Sportsground, Davoren Park.

More than $7.6 million has been distributed through the IPP so far – with the program’s second year delivering over twice as much support than the first round.

Half of infrastructure project recipients this round – including Jervois Bluds Netball Club and Murraylands Gymnastics Academy – are based in regional and greater metropolitan areas, demonstrating the wider benefits to communities across SA.

The State Government has committed $18 million to delivering the IPP over three years where $10 million of the funding is quarantined for football (soccer).

It builds on a host of measures being rolled out to break down barriers to female participation – supporting clubs with period products and menstrual health training and resources under the Active Club Program or changing attitudes with the Game Changing. Period. and Raiise Respect initiatives.

The full list of 2024-25 IPP grant recipients is available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Our Government recognises the importance of supporting grassroots sports to ensure girls and women have opportunities to thrive in whichever sport they pursue.

Having the right facilities, programs and equipment in place gives girls and women the space and confidence they need to get involved and stay active with their local club.

As The Power of Her investment continues to grow, it’s inspiring to see clubs and organisations finding new and creative ways to grow female participation and facilitate high performance pathways in their communities.

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation Rhiannon Pearce

Our Government is determined to support the development of strong, connected communities across our state, and our local sporting clubs play a pivotal role in helping to achieve this.

We want to support more people, particularly the next generation, to get active in their local communities because we know it is good for their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

We know that girls and women are disproportionately affected when we look at the statistics – which is why we are empowering innovation in this space through The Power of Her.

I am so pleased to see clubs and organisations thinking outside the box, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact the successful initiatives will have.

Attributable to Member for Dunstan Cressida O’Hanlon

Seeing women and girls play sport and be celebrated for being strong, physical, talented, and powerful, transforms the way women are seen and shifts attitudes about the roles they can play in sport and in society in general.

We must passionately and unwaveringly champion the positive impact of South Australian women, especially our amazing female athletes, officials, coaches, and leaders, as role models for future generations.

Sport possesses a unique power to tackle all that women confront and to drive social change that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

Quotes attributable to Norwood Basketball Club Chairperson and grant recipient Kelly O’Brien

Norwood Basketball Club are thrilled receive the Power of Her Grant to launch our Rising Flames Athlete Development Program. This initiative is dedicated to developing young female basketball players through a comprehensive approach that addresses both on-court excellence and personal growth.

By investing specifically in girls' basketball development, we're addressing the critical need for enhanced opportunities for female athletes. The Rising Flames program will provide elite training, mental resilience coaching, and professional pathway mentoring that prepares our young women for advancement to NBL1, WNBL, college basketball, and beyond.

This grant enables us to create a supportive environment where female athletes can thrive and develop the skills needed to compete at the highest levels. We believe that by empowering young women in basketball today, we're not only developing elite players but also confident leaders who will inspire future generations of female athletes.