Remedies for Rashes, Eczema & Itchy Skin

Homeopathic remedies for skin conditions

Sulphur: A key remedy for skin that is dry, scaly and itchy, especially when scratching worsens the burning sensation. Symptoms tend to aggravate after water exposure (such as showers) or warmth (such as bed heat). Sulphur is particularly useful for addressing various skin conditions, including rashes, juvenile acne, neurodermatitis and post-antibiotic skin detoxification, helping the body clear out the effects of medication.

Arsenicum Album: Ideal for burning, itchy rashes that can be either dry or moist. This remedy is particularly effective for individuals who feel restless, anxious and often crave warmth or warm applications to soothe their skin. It’s especially helpful for chronic skin issues, such as eczema and psoriasis, as well as ulcers that are slow to heal.

Cardiospermum: A powerful remedy for allergic skin reactions, including rashes caused by detergents, medications or environmental triggers. It’s also effective for hives and itchy eczema. Known for its cortisone-like effects, Cardiospermum can help calm inflamed skin without the need for harsh steroids. It’s also available in topical forms, such as creams or ointments, making it a convenient option for direct skin application.

Hepar Sulphuris: This remedy is particularly useful for painful, sensitive skin rashes that are prone to becoming infected and puss-filled. Individuals typically experience a chilliness and irritability, along with the discomfort of inflamed skin. The rash is often aggravated by cold and you may feel worse during the night.

Mercurius Solubilis: Best suited for moist, infected eczema accompanied by a burning or itching sensation that intensifies at night. This remedy is also effective for skin lesions that develop into blisters or pustules, often with excessive sweating, especially at night.

Natrium Mur: This remedy targets itchy blisters, particularly those triggered by emotional stress like grief or physical factors such as exposure to the sun or heat. It’s a go-to for cold sores (herpes simplex) and can also help with skin reactions that arise during colds or from food allergies, especially with seafood.

Rhus Tox: Known for its effectiveness in treating blisters with red, inflamed edges and intense itching that typically improves with warmth. Rhus Tox is commonly used for conditions like chickenpox, shingles and cold sores. It’s particularly beneficial for rashes that worsen with cold and improve with heat or movement.

Viola Tricolor: A primary remedy for weeping eczema, especially in sensitive areas like behind the ears or the scalp. It’s often indicated for eczema that oozes or leaks fluid, and is a key treatment for childhood eczema or rashes that are slow to heal and remain moist for long periods.