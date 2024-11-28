West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program Recognizes Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) to recognize Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, December 2-6, 2024.

Fatal traffic crashes involving older drivers ages 65 and older increased by 4.7 percent from 7,515 in 2021 to 7,870 in 2022. In 2022 the number of fatalities in traffic crashes involving older drivers was the highest since NHTSA began tracking in 1975.

In 2022, there was a total of 264 roadway fatalities in West Virginia; 29.2% of those fatalities were road users ages 65 and older, accounting for a total of 77 fatalities. Currently, according to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles, although this number can change daily, there are a total of 398,648 drivers who are ages 65 and older, accounting for 27.63% of the total driving population in West Virginia.

As people age, their physical, visual, and cognitive functions can decline, making them more vulnerable to severe injury or even death when involved in a vehicle crash. Being proactive about safe driving skills, learning ways to identify changes early, and intervening as soon as possible can help older drivers maintain safe mobility.

Families and caregivers may suggest that older drivers have their vision and hearing checked regularly, and to ask health care providers to review medications for potential interactions. It’s also a good idea for older drivers to plan trips during the daytime when traffic is lighter and it’s easier to see, or discuss with them an alternative transportation plan option, if necessary. Plan for safe mobility beyond the driver’s seat early on before you notice difficulties. Most importantly, families and caregivers should show compassion for older drivers who may no longer be able to drive. This can be a difficult time for all involved in these conversations. Understanding and empathizing can go a long way in easing the transition.

“Today’s vehicles are equipped with many safety features,” said Jack McNeely, GHSP Director. “Families and caregivers should take time to review vehicle manuals with older drivers to ensure they understand how these features work, if needed,” concluded McNeely.

NHTSA offers free resources on keeping safe as drivers age and provides information about how families and caregivers can create a safe system for all road users whether driving, walking, or cycling. Visit NHTSA at NHTSA.gov/OlderDrivers. Another valuable resource for older road user safety is the Clearinghouse for Older Road User Safety at www.roadsafeseniors.org.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit WV Division of Motor Vehicles or call 304-926-2509.​

