Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Assault (x2); Reckless Endangerment; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Operating after Suspension; Prohibited Person in Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                         

STATION: VSP Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2024 @ approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal DLS, and LSA

 

ACCUSED: Jason Russell                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Gregory Haskins

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers of the Vermont State Police received a report of a male with a firearm holding an unarmed male at gunpoint. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found that Jason Russell had gone to Gregory Haskins home and threatened to kill the residents. Haskins was able to disarm and pin Russell to the ground prior to the arrival of the State Police. Russell was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 @ 1300 hours     

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

