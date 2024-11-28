Berlin Barracks // Aggravated Assault (x2); Reckless Endangerment; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Operating after Suspension; Prohibited Person in Possession
DATE/TIME: 11/27/2024 @ approximately 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT.
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal DLS, and LSA
ACCUSED: Jason Russell
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Gregory Haskins
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers of the Vermont State Police received a report of a male with a firearm holding an unarmed male at gunpoint. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found that Jason Russell had gone to Gregory Haskins home and threatened to kill the residents. Haskins was able to disarm and pin Russell to the ground prior to the arrival of the State Police. Russell was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
