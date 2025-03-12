Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / MV Crash Involving On Duty Deputy

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B5001021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, 1435 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leicester Whiting Rd / Fern Lake Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Benoit

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to rear passenger corner

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Moats

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: HRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to front passenger corner

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 3/10/25 at approximately 1435 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash involving an on-duty deputy from the Addison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of US Route 7, Leicester Whiting Rd and Fern Lake Rd in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed V#2 was driving north in the northbound lane of US Route 7 on approach of the intersection with Leicester Whiting Rd. V#1 was stopped at a stop sign on Leicester Whiting Rd before crossing US Route 7 to continue east onto Fern Lake Rd. V#1 was crossing US Route 7, and the front end of V#2 collided with the rear passenger corner of V#1. The investigation determined Operator #1 was at fault for failure to yield to right of way.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Brandon Fire Department.

 

 

