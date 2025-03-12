New Haven Barracks / MV Crash Involving On Duty Deputy

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25B5001021 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, 1435 hours STREET: US Route 7 TOWN: Leicester LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leicester Whiting Rd / Fern Lake Rd WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Riley Benoit AGE: 28 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to rear passenger corner INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: David Moats AGE: 77 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2016 VEHICLE MAKE: Honda VEHICLE MODEL: HRV DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to front passenger corner INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/10/25 at approximately 1435 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash involving an on-duty deputy from the Addison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of US Route 7, Leicester Whiting Rd and Fern Lake Rd in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed V#2 was driving north in the northbound lane of US Route 7 on approach of the intersection with Leicester Whiting Rd. V#1 was stopped at a stop sign on Leicester Whiting Rd before crossing US Route 7 to continue east onto Fern Lake Rd. V#1 was crossing US Route 7, and the front end of V#2 collided with the rear passenger corner of V#1. The investigation determined Operator #1 was at fault for failure to yield to right of way. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Brandon Fire Department.

