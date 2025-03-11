Vermont Drug Task Force / Search warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25H2000147
STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 @ 0900
INCIDENT LOCATION: 126 Railroad St., Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at 126 Railroad St. in Troy. The search warrant was the culmination of a monthslong investigation into the distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl at the residence. Due to the age of the individual involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to release additional information.
