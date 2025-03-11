Vermont Drug Task Force / Search warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25H2000147

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 @ 0900

INCIDENT LOCATION: 126 Railroad St., Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at 126 Railroad St. in Troy. The search warrant was the culmination of a monthslong investigation into the distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl at the residence. Due to the age of the individual involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to release additional information.

- 30 -