Rutland Barracks // Cocaine Possession, Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 25B4001553

TROOPER: Shaughnessy / Sgt. Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 at approximately 1727 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland

ACCUSED: Devin Mcleod

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Possession of cocaine

ACCUSED: Randy Duprey

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Arrest on Warrant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 11, 2025, at approximately 1727 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Devin Mcleod (29) and a a passenger as Randy Duprey (46). During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of drug use. Officer Plakas of the Rutland Town Police Department responded to the scene to deploy his K-9 on the vehicle's exterior. The vehicle was later seized in pursuit of a search warrant. The occupants granted consent to search their persons and suspected cocaine was located on Mcleod’s person. Duprey was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Mcleod was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before being issued a citation to appear to the above charge. Duprey was taken to Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility where he was lodged on $200.00 bail. Troopers were assisted by the Rutland Town Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.