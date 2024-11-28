MPD Seeking Suspect in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in Southeast.





On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the victim reported that they confronted an individual that they believed broke a window on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. The suspect then struck the victim repeatedly in the head, causing them to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. The suspect took the victim’s phone and fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.





The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:









Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.





CCN: 24184275