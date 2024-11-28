MPD Makes Swift Arrests in Northwest Vandalism

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of five suspects for vandalizing a building in Northwest.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., First District officers responded to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee building located in the 200 block of H Street, Northwest, for the reports of a group of individuals spray painting, throwing liquid on the building, and then fleeing the scene. Responding officers observed vandalism to the building and painting supplies at the location.

located the group of suspects in the 800 block of Third Street, Northwest. As a result of the on-scene investigation, 35-year-old Gabriella Labrosse of Montgomery, Maryland, 45-year-old Tiana Trutna of Northwest, DC, 24-year-old Neliza Moreno of Damascus, Maryland, 43-year-old Deena Loreffler of Northwest, DC, and 51-year-old Maria Ellis of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Deface Private/Public Property.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24184215

###