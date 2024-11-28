Suspect Sought in Northeast Destruction of Property

The Metropolitan Police Department and the DC Housing Authority Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a felony destruction of property offense in Northeast.



On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., DC Housing Authority officers received a report for the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, in reference to a destruction of property. The reporting person stated that an unknown suspect used a ladder to climb up two buildings and spray paint multiple surveillance cameras. The suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.



The suspect and vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:







Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24179911

###