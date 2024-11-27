MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, November 18, 2024, to Monday, November 25, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 18, 2024, through Monday, November 25, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 71 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 18, 2024

• A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Marquis McGee, of Northeast, DC, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a Pistol, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-179-076

• A Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marqueice Johnson, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a Pistol, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-179-096

• A Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm handgun and a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle (pictured below) were recovered in the 1200 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-179-258

• A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Brayan Giron-Ferman, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-179-340

• A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Demarco Green and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-179-487

• A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-179-502

• A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 40-year-old Davion Brown, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-179-597

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

• A Duty PX-9 9mm handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nathaniel Tate, of Southeast, DC, for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-179-866

• A P80 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Richard Dye Jr, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-180-061

• A Glock 26 9mm handgun, two Glock 19 9mm handguns, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Diamond Back Firearms DBX Cal. 5.7x28mm handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Jahi Amein Williams and 29-year-old Christopher McCrae, both of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Possession of Machine Gun, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-180-100

• A 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tayquan Rogers, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Outside Home/Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-180-147

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

• A Mini Draco 7.62 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lester Fuentes-Cruz, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Oxycodone. CCN: 24-180-270

• A H&R 1906 .22 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun, and an H&R Premier 32 .32 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-180-405

• An Astra A100 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kevin Hopkins, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-180-521

• A M4-177 BB rifle was recovered in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-180-531

• A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of T Street, Northeast. CCN: 241-180-531

• A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Da’Sean Greenwood, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-180-729

• A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 29 10mm handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Andre Gross, of District Heights, MD, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-180-733

Thursday, November 21, 2024

• A H&R .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Patria Davis, of Northeast, DC, and 21-year-old Anthony Martinez, of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-180-865

• A Glock 19 9mm handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-180-886

• A Taurus GX4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Pope Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Alex Drummond, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 24-181-077

• A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Tyvaughn George, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-181-141

• A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Antone Whitaker, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-181-170

• A FN Five-Seven 5.7x28mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm handgun, and a Black Widow Arms AM15 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Kenneth Hopkins, of Clinton, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 24-181-212

Friday, November 22, 2024

• A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Willie Williams, of Northeast, DC, for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-181-474

• A Glock 19 9mm handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-181-651

• A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-181-681

• A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Anthony Hawkins, of Indian Head, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-181-861

Saturday, November 23, 2024

• A Taurus style BB handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-182-012

• A Beretta PX4 .458 caliber handgun and a Ruger 9mm handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 241-182-214

• A Rock Island Armory .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-182-229

• A Glock style BB handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-182-310

• A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person were arrested: 31-year-old Gerald Hawkins, of Southeast DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-182-324

Sunday, November 24, 2024

• A Glock .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-182-460

• An AR style “Ghost Gun” 5.56/ .223 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Shaune Carter Jr, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of A Controlled Substance –Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance –Misdemeanor. CCN: 24-182-470

• A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered at 10th Street and U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Tyrone Johnson Jr, of District Heights, MD, and 37-year-old Janel Freeman, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-182-490

• A Taurus G25 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Pierre Jackson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-182-503

• A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Darrington Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-182-654

• A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Davon Washington, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-182-800

• A Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle was recovered at Stanton Road and Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-182-846

• An Alex Pro APF-15 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marcus Gatlin, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-182-930

• A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-182-938

• A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-182-997

• A Glock 17 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-183-003

• A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-183-005

• A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Lorenzo Redman, of Southeast, DC, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearm, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, two counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, and Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun) and 20-year-old Kelvon Bolden, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-183-009

Monday, November 25, 2024

• A Micro Draco 7.62 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Derrick Martin, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and 30-year-old Juanneshia Payne, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-183-201

• A Taurus GC2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Jamal Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-183-264

• A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun and an FN 45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Eric Norvell, of Greenville, SC, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-183-272

• A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Jovan James, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon In Possession, Possession With Intent to Distribute while Armed, and Alter ID Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 24-183-412

• A Masada 9 ORP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Joseph Wilkins Jr, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-183-462

• A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old De’Shean Dean, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Amphetamines. CCN: 24-183-464

• A Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-183-522

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

