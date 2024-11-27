MPD Seeking Suspect in Benning Road Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, November 21st, 2024, at approximately 12:24am, Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered a group of suspects came behind the counter inside an establishment, demanded property from the store and the employees, then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24180819