MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest made in an assault in Southeast.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an assault. The victim advised officers that he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. The suspect became upset and struck the victim in the head multiple times with a handgun. The suspect then tossed the firearm into a nearby trashcan. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect. The firearm was recovered. 51-year-old David Baker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pistol Whip), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device and Felon in Possession.

CCN: 24184118

###