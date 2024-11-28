Heavy vehicle licensing standards overhauled

The Malinauskas Labor Government will introduce significant changes to South Australia’s heavy vehicle licensing system following a community-driven petition calling for stricter licensing requirements for drivers.

Two state-based initiatives aimed at improving heavy vehicle driver competency have been tabled in State Parliament as Delphine Mugridge, who lost her husband Neville in a devastating truck crash on the Eyre Highway earlier this year, today presents her petition backed by more than 19,600 South Australians.

The State Government will establish an ongoing Multi-Combination (MC) Licence Program, an initiative that will allow drivers to participate in a structured learning program with the support of their employer.

An MC licence is the highest level of heavy vehicle driver’s licence and enables the holder to drive all types of heavy vehicles, including B-doubles, prime movers, low loader dolly and low loader trailer combinations.

Drivers will need to apply for the program with the support of their employer before being issued a learner’s permit for the MC class. Drivers will then be required to complete a competency-based training course through an approved Registered Training Organisation before logging a minimum number of training hours and learning components with a qualified supervising driver.

Heavy Rigid (HR) licence holders will be required to complete a minimum of 60 hours of logged supervised driving and additional learning components while those with an existing Heavy Combination (HC) licence will need to complete at least 50 hours of logged supervised driving with additional learning components. A practical driving assessment in an MC vehicle with an Authorised Examiner will then be required to obtain the MC licence.

The Program will provide drivers a clear and efficient pathway for achieving the required qualifications without compromising on road safety or driver training requirements.

Drivers may still choose the traditional route of holding a HC or HR licence for 12 months before progressing to a MC licence.

In a further measure to improve road safety - from early next year, South Australia will no longer recognise overseas heavy vehicle driving experience toward obtaining a MC licence, except for drivers from New Zealand because the training and driving conditions are similar to those in Australia.

Drivers from other countries will be required to hold a South Australian HR or HC licence for a minimum of 12 months or complete the newly established MC Licence Program before progressing to a MC licence.

The change recognises that, in some cases, heavy vehicle driving standards and vehicle types in other countries do not align with those in Australia and that the road conditions here require rigorous training and experience before getting behind the wheel of complex vehicles like road trains and B-doubles.

Both measures, which mark a significant step forward in fostering a culture of safety, accountability and thorough training in South Australia’s heavy vehicle sector, will take effect in late February 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.dit.sa.gov.au/licensing-registration/heavy-vehicle-licensing-reform.

The changes come as drivers of ultra high powered vehicles (UHPVs) are required to hold a U class licence to drive on South Australian roads from next week.

The new licence class, which becomes mandatory on Sunday December 1, is an Australian-first and has been introduced as part of reforms made by the State Government following the tragic death of Sophia Naismith.

UHPV drivers must complete the interactive online course. An on-road driving assessment is not required.

After passing the course, drivers are required to apply and pay for a replacement licence that will add a U class to their driver’s licence.

Driving an UHPV without U class licence is punishable by a maximum fine of up to $2,500, with subsequent offences risking a $5,000 fine or imprisonment.

Nearly 1500 South Australians have already obtained the new licence class since its launch in July 2024.

Multiple letters have been sent to UHPV owners to remind them to obtain a U class licence, complementing a broader digital advertising campaign and engagement with UHPV dealerships and clubs to raise awareness of the new requirements.

This initiative was delivered as part of the state’s Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2025, strengthening both education and enforcement to ensure UHPV drivers are well informed, responsible and safe on the roads to reduce lives lost and serious injuries in South Australia.

A UHPV is defined as any vehicle, other than a bus, motor bike or motor trike, with a gross vehicle mass of up to 4.5 tonnes, that has a power to weight ratio of 276 kilowatts per tonne or more.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Everyone has the right to go to work and return home safely. South Australia is committed to building a safer, stronger road transport industry that prioritises the lives of everyone on our roads.

We owe it to families like the Mugridges and to all road users to make our roads as safe as possible. These new standards not only honour Neville’s memory but respond to the needs of the industry and the calls for change from many who work on our roads daily.

This is a critical step in ensuring that those behind the wheel of the heaviest and most complex vehicles on our roads have the necessary training and experience to drive them safely. The reforms ensure drivers meet the highest standards of competency while providing clearer pathways for achieving the required qualifications.

I told Mrs Mugridge that South Australia would consider significant changes to its heavy vehicle licensing system very soon and I am confident these changes will lead to safer roads and ultimately help prevent tragedies like the one experienced by Mrs. Mugridge and her family.

However it is important to note that road freight passes through South Australia and broader change must be undertaken in conjunction with other states and the Commonwealth government. This will necessarily take longer to implement, however we are doing what we can at a state level to make our roads as safe as they can be.

Attributable to Delphine Mugridge

I am very pleased to see the State Government adopt these changes, which should help save lives.

It is comforting to know that Neville hasn’t died in vain.

Attributable to South Australian Road Transport Association executive officer Steve Shearer

The industry welcomes these effective reforms, which address issues we have been discussing with Minister Koutsantonis.

I want to commend Delphine on her dedication to pursuing this petition, and for engaging with the industry on solutions.