Sacramento Filmmaker Announces Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Short “Shape of Things to Come”

"Shape of Things to Come" written and directed by Tony Savo. Scheduled for release early 2025. Man of destiny: Tommy Timex (pictured left) stands at the intersection of time and technology. Introducing "Autonomous" the merciless mech and films primary antagonist (pictured above).

New film confronts modern ideas of consciousness, technology and our collective reality as a species

It’s a 15-minute roller-coaster ride with a cliffhanger ending,” says Savo. “I believe shorter, more concise stories are the future of film. Something you can watch at lunch or on a treadmill” — Tony Savo, films writer and director.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Tony Savo is thrilled to announce the completion of his new sci-fi short film, “Shape of Things to Come.” This innovative film explores the potential dangers and wonders of artificial intelligence in a visually stunning and thought-provoking manner.“Shape of Things to Come” follows the journey of Tommy Timex, an ordinary service worker who unexpectedly finds himself immersed in the high-tech world of Silicon Valley. As he navigates the complexities of the industry, Tommy develops a groundbreaking AI-powered social media tool. However, a catastrophic setback sends him spiraling into a surreal and mind-bending future.The film is a testament to the power of AI itself, having been produced entirely using open-source tools like Dream Machine and Gen-2 . The voice-overs were created using Eleven Labs text-to-speech technology, showcasing the potential of AI in film-making.“It’s a 15-minute roller-coaster ride with a cliffhanger ending,” says Savo. “I believe shorter, more concise stories are the future of film. Something you can watch at lunch or on a treadmill without the time commitment required to sit through a whole movie.”“Shape of Things to Come” delves into the profound implications of the Singularity, exploring the potential impact of advanced AI on human civilization. The film's unique blend of first-person and third-person perspectives, combined with surreal dreams and premonitions, creates a captivating and immersive cinematic experience.The film's enchanting synthwave soundtrack featuring music by VHS Ghost and VHS LOGOS, further enhances the story's futuristic and dreamlike atmosphere.“Shape of Things to Come” is currently being translated into both Japanese and Spanish languages for studio dubbing and is under consideration for selection at several international AI and short-film festivals. Its U.S. release is eagerly anticipated by sci-fi enthusiasts and AI aficionados alike.About Tony SavoTony Savo is a passionate filmmaker and futurist who strives to push the boundaries of storytelling. His dedication to exploring new technologies and innovative approaches to film-making has led to the creation of “Shape of Things to Come.” He is also the owner and founder of Sactown Famous a Sacramento-based tech firm focused on creating innovative and engaging content that celebrates the city's vibrant culture.

"Shape of Thing to Come" Advanced Preview

