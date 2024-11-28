Governor Newsom grants executive clemency 11.27.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has granted 19 pardons.

The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant executive clemency in the form of a pardon, commutation, or reprieve. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation, increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry, correct unjust results in the legal system, and address the health needs of incarcerated people with high medical risks.

Clemency recognizes the grantee’s self-development and accountability after conviction. A clemency grant does not forgive or minimize the harm the grantee caused.

A pardon may remove counterproductive barriers to employment and public service, restore civic rights and responsibilities, and prevent collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation. A pardon does not expunge or erase a conviction.

The Governor weighs numerous factors in his review of clemency applications, including an applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, whether the grant is in the interest of justice, and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors.

While in office, Governor Newsom has granted a total of 205 pardons.

The Governor’s Office encourages victims, survivors, and witnesses to register with CDCR’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services to receive information about an incarcerated person’s status. For general information about victim services, to learn about victim-offender dialogues, or to register or update a registration confidentially, please visit www.cdcr.ca.gov/Victim_Services/ or call 1-877-256-6877 (toll free).

Copies of the gubernatorial clemency certificates announced today can be found here.

Additional information on executive clemency can be found here.