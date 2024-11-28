Submit Release
November 27 - Colorado Secretary of State Announces Mandatory Recount of Colorado State House District 19 Race

Denver, November 27, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a mandatory recount of the results for the 2024 General Election State House Representative race for District 19. Because the vote differential in this race is within 0.5% of the winner’s total, a recount is required according to Colorado Revised Statutes § 1-10.5-101(1)(b).

The counties within this district have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with a recount for this race, which must be completed by December 6.

Once the recount begins, the counties in House District 19 will work with the bipartisan canvass boards to complete a logic and accuracy test (LAT) on the required tabulation equipment. Following the LAT tests, the county will begin recounting all ballots for the State Representative race.

House District 19 encompasses parts of Boulder County and Weld County.

View the recount order (PDF)

