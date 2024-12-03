National Secure Transport and Valley Bank Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Innovative Smart Safe Program

National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. Founder and CEO of National Secure Transport, Ari Raptis, is pleased to announce the strategic partnership to offer a smart safe program specifically designed for cash-intensive businesses.

The partnership will provide highly regulated businesses with faster access to capital, enhanced security, and seamless integration.

This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to our customers in highly regulated industries.” — Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of National Secure Transport

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Secure Transport (NST) , a leading provider of cash-in-transit services, and Valley Bank, a trusted commercial bank committed to providing innovative financial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to offer a smart safe program specifically designed for cash-intensive businesses.This program leverages cutting-edge Smart Safe technology, offering a secure and efficient way to manage cash operations while providing faster access to working capital for these businesses. These advanced safes not only safeguard cash but also streamline cash-handling processes by automating deposits, counting, and reconciliation. They provide real-time visibility into cash flow, allowing businesses to monitor funds without manually managing them. Once cash enters the smart safe, only NST can access it, ensuring a secure transfer to Valley Bank where deposited cash is credited to the business's bank account before physical collection, improving cash flow and operational efficiency. By reducing risks of theft, errors, and time spent on cash management, smart safe technology helps businesses focus more on growth and customer service while eliminating the need for physical bank visits.“We are excited to partner with Valley to offer this innovative smart safe program,” said Ari Raptis, founder and CEO of National Secure Transport. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to our customers in highly regulated industries.”Joe Wentzell, Vice-President of Revenue at NST added, “the collaboration with Valley has been outstanding. We’re confident this smart safe program will deliver substantial value to their commercial clients by improving operational efficiencies and providing immediate access to working capital from their cash deposits into the smart safe.”Valley Bank has meticulously tested and integrated the smart safe technology, provisional credit system, and existing banking services to ensure a smooth user experience for merchants. This program is currently available in more than 30 states and growing, with Valley’s national reach and risk management expertise ensuring strategic expansion into new markets.“Valley is committed to providing better banking opportunities and convenience to our business customers,” said Caroline Colone, FVP, Director of Specialty Banking Services at Valley Bank. “The Smart Safe program, with its provisional credit feature, directly addresses these needs. Businesses gain faster access to their deposited funds, improving cash flow and operational efficiency. Additionally, the secure nature of the Smart Safe and NST’s secure transportation services significantly reduce the risk of theft.”The new partnership follows recent NST collaborations with banks in Missouri and Michigan and adds to the company’s expanding roster of more than 20 financial institution partners.For information, visit www.NationalSecureTransport.com and www.valley.com ###About National Secure Transport (NST):National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.About Valley BankAs the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

