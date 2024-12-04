Dr. Laura Gabayan Announces New ‘Common Wisdom Journal’ to Help Readers Live their Best Life

Physician, Researcher, Scientist, and Award-Winning Author Dr. Laura Gabayan announces a new “Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing, December 2024) as a personal development guide and companion book to her Number 1 Bestseller: “Common Wisdom". The “Common Wisdom” and NEW “Common Wisdom Journal” books are a great gift combination. They can provide readers with new tools, must-have life skills and priceless insights. Based on feedback from “Common Wisdom” fans, this new “Common Wisdom Journal” provides readers with new self-study tools and 5 top benefits to help them live a great life. Dr. Laura Gabayan explains, “The reason this ‘Common Wisdom Journal’ was created is to help people discover and ignite the many positive aspects of their lives that may have been lost or forgotten.” In her recent Psychology Today column, The Magic of Gratitude, Dr. Laura Gabayan highlights the importance of gratitude journals as a self-development tool to help people increase their positivity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician, Researcher, and Award-Winning Author Dr. Laura Gabayan announces a new “ Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing, December 2024) as a personal development guide and companion book to her Number 1 Bestseller: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) to move people forward in 2025.With the holidays and New Year’s fast approaching, this thought-provoking “ Common Wisdom Journal ” is being released now as a perfect holiday gift combination with the first book, “Common Wisdom”. Together, these two books can provide readers with new tools, must-have life skills and priceless insights.Through self-reflection questions, the new “Common Wisdom Journal” can help readers increase their joy, happiness, success and inner peace” by practicing the 8 Common Wisdom” elements scientifically defined by the author. These essential skills are not taught in school, and can help readers increase their joy by regularly applying them.These two books are based on Dr. Laura Gabayan’s new study, The Wisdom Research Project (WRP), that defined wisdom as 8 elements. The author chose to do this project after many medical obstacles forced her to change course in 2013. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that is easy-to-understand.For this new study, Dr. Laura Gabayan interviewed 60 “wise” adults aged 50-79 across North America. Using her research expertise, she scientifically defined wisdom as 8 intertwined elements: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order of importance).Out of the 60 interviewees, everyone had at least 2 elements, most had 5, and only one person exhibited all 8 qualities. The project caused Dr. Gabayan to write the “Common Wisdom” book to share the results.Based on feedback from “Common Wisdom” fans, this new journal provides readers with new self-study tools with these top 5 benefits:1. A deeper dive into a personal development journey that can be life-changing.2. New self-help tools that can ultimately increase the reader’s “joy, happiness, success and inner peace.”3. Instant knowledge and insights gained into these 8 must-have life skills.4. Thought-provoking questions about each of the 8 elements of wisdom.5. A timeless and priceless journal that will serve as your guide throughout life.Dr. Laura Gabayan explains, “The reason this ‘Common Wisdom Journal’ was created is to help people discover and ignite the many positive aspects of their lives that may have been lost or forgotten.”In her recent Psychology Today column, The Magic of Gratitude, Dr. Laura Gabayan highlights the importance of gratitude journals as a self-development tool to help people increase their positivity.The “Common Wisdom” book has already been called a ”life-changer” and “more than a self-help book.” The new journal will further help readers enrich their lives by better understanding these essential life skills.- “Insightful, motivational, inspirational, "Common Wisdom" is exceptionally reader-friendly” - Midwest Book Review- “I found this book to be not only inspiring, but it also gave me a new way of thinking of what anyone can do with their lives if they only apply those simple elements.” - Non-Fiction Book Awards- "Intuitive debut…Gabayan consistently returns to her eight wisdom elements throughout the guide, with accessible language that makes the counsel easy to follow." - BookLife ReviewTHE WISDOM RESEARCH PROJECTWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKS“Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing, December 2024)“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing, March 2024)FOLLOWInstagram @l.gabayanLinkedInYouTubeABOUT: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka “Dr. G”, Pacific Palisades /Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, Psychology Today Contributor, and Award-Winning Author of 2 books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) and “Common Wisdom Journal” (December 2024). To help others, the author created The Wisdom Research Project in 2013 to study wisdom after many medical obstacles forced her to change course. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that can help you live your best life, which is summarized in her books. Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. Dr. Gabayan has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Along with medical school, she completed three additional years of research education to become a greater expert in research. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KFMG 98.9FM The Culture Buzz, ADDitude Magazine, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post and many top podcasts. https://lauragabayan.com

How ‘Common Wisdom’ can increase Happiness by Dr. Laura Gabayan based on New Study

