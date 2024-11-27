Submit Release
Sene Tela Sentenced to 12 Years for Facebook Marketplace Robbery

November 27, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Monday, Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi sentenced Sene Tela, 43, for a robbery during a Facebook Marketplace meeting in August 2021.

Judge Guidi sentenced Tela to 17 years of incarceration, with 5 years suspended, followed by 5 years of supervised release for his conviction for Robbery in the First Degree. Tela was also sentenced to two years of incarceration on a charge of Vehicle Theft in the First Degree and 60 days on a charge of Theft in the Third Degree.

The evidence presented at trial showed that following a disagreement over a Facebook Marketplace exchange, Mr. Tela posed as his girlfriend and created a series of lies to lure the victim to a remote, isolated location. Once there, Mr. Tela ran at the victim with a realistic-looking BB gun and forced the victim to hand over money and a vehicle he was towing. Anchorage Police Department officers responded and quickly apprehended Mr. Tela.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Guidi found that Mr. Tela had extensively planned the scheme and acted in a deliberate and calculated manner to commit the crime. Judge Guidi also found that he had no regard for whom he might put at risk during the commission of the crimes. Judge Guidi found that a significant period of isolation was required to deter Mr. Tela, as well as others, and to protect the public.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Kaste. It was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department.

CONTACT:  Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matthew Kaste at (907) 269-6300 or matthew.kaste@alaka.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

