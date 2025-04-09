Submit Release
Joshua Oktoyak Convicted by Anchorage Jury of 2023 Domestic Violence Homicide

April 4, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, after a lengthy jury trial, an Anchorage jury convicted Joshua Oktoyak, 35, of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for the July 12, 2023, killing of Cindy Ahwinona.

The trial began March 10. The evidence presented at trial revealed Oktoyak used a knife and hammer to kill his girlfriend, 37-year-old Cindy Ahwinona, as she attempted to call the police shortly before 1 a.m. on July 12, 2023. He then left her residence, which was captured on video. Oktoyak was located several days later with her blood on his clothing.

Oktoyak’s sentencing is scheduled in front of Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson on August 21, at 2:30 p.m. He faces a maximum sentence of 99 years.

Assistant Attorneys General Matthew Kaste and Daniel Shorey prosecuted the case in conjunction with the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. The Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit investigated the case.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

