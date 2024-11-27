Kansas Trout Season Returns with Higher-Density Stockings and Angler-Focused Changes

For Immediate Release:

November 27, 2024

Contacts:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Trout Season Returns with Higher-Density Stocking and Angler-Focused Changes

TOPEKA – The season for trout fishing is nearly here, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is continuing improvements to the state’s trout stocking program. Now entering the second year of updated practices, KDWP aims to enhance fishing experiences and streamline program costs.

Based on feedback from surveys conducted at Kansas’ trout fishing locations, KDWP is continuing the following adjustments for the 2024-2025 trout season:

Trout stockings during peak months: Trout will be stocked around Dec. 1, Jan. 1, and Feb. 1 — aligning with the most popular months among anglers and reducing risk to fish health due to warmer water that often occurred when stocking in November.

Trout will be stocked around Dec. 1, Jan. 1, and Feb. 1 — aligning with the most popular months among anglers and reducing risk to fish health due to warmer water that often occurred when stocking in November. The trout season end date remains March 31 . Anglers may fish for trout without a permit after March 31, though the daily creel limit of five trout and a possession limit of 15 still apply.

. Anglers may fish for trout without a permit after March 31, though the daily creel limit of five trout and a possession limit of 15 still apply. Less frequent but higher-density stockings: In response to angler feedback, KDWP will continue to focus on fewer, higher-density stockings at each site, giving anglers better chances to catch fish at popular locations such as Willow Lake at Tuttle Creek State Park, the Webster Reservoir Stilling Basin, Mined Land Wildlife Area Unit #30, Meade State Fishing Lake, and other locations throughout the state.

“The adjustments introduced last year were well-received, allowing us to offer anglers a quality experience while keeping costs manageable,” said Jeff Conley, KDWP Fisheries program specialist. “All stocked trout will be a catchable size, with a few trophy-sized fish included to make the season more memorable.”

KDWP plans to stock approximately 62,000 pounds of rainbow trout at more than 30 locations this season. Anglers may occasionally catch a palomino or golden rainbow trout—a selectively bred novelty species for added excitement.

All anglers 16 and older who wish to fish for trout must have a $14.50 Trout Permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. Kansas youth anglers 15 and younger are not required to have a fishing license but must possess a $7 Youth Trout Permit. Unless otherwise posted, anglers with a trout permit may keep up to five trout daily.

Trout permits can be purchased at GoOutdoorsKansas.com, through the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app, or from any local license vendor.

For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com/trout.

###