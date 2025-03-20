For Immediate Release:

March 20, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet in Topeka on March 27

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Topeka & Shawnee County Library in Topeka. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

The meeting will open with a report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, during which commissioners will hear about regulations currently in promulgation. Following the department report, commissioners will take comments on non-agenda items and listen to remarks from KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy.

A discussion on the night vision coyote hunting season will then take place, followed by workshop session items – topics that may be voted on in the future – including:

2025-26 Waterfowl Season Date, Bag and Possession Limits

Kansas Duck Zones

K.A.R. 115-25-8 – Elk; open season, bag limit, and permits

K.A.R. 115-25-9 – Big Game Regulations

2025 Deer Permit Quotas

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment on non-agenda items.

The complete agenda can be viewed HERE.

Attendees can participate in the meetings in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.” Those who wish to provide input but cannot attend may fill out the “Contact All Commissioners” form HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Flint Oak Hunting Resort in Fall River.

###