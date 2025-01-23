For Immediate Release:

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission To Hold January Meeting, Seeks Input on Coyote Night Vision Hunting Season

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its first public meeting of 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

The meeting will open with a report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, during which commissioners will hear about regulations currently in promulgation. Following the department report, commissioners will take comments on non-agenda items, receive updates on the agency’s fiscal status, and hear a legislative briefing.

Commissioners will then hear informational items, including:

2025 Commission Big Game Permit Program, to include the live drawing

Quail Eye-Worm Research

Review of the Prohibition of Trail Cameras on Public Lands

Night Vision Coyote Hunting Season

A general discussion on 2025-26 waterfowl season dates, and bag and possession limits will follow.

Workshop session items—topics that may be voted on in the future—will also be discussed, including:

K.A.R. 115-25-9a – 2025 Deer Seasons on Military Units

K.A.R. 115-25-9 – Big Game Regulations

The public is encouraged to attend either in person or virtually to share their thoughts on these informational items or other related topics. Wildlife officials are particularly interested in hearing public opinion about the coyote night vision season which was introduced in 2021 and currently runs from Jan 1. through March 31. The regulation allows hunters to use artificial light and thermal-imaging equipment during the season with an additional $2.50 Night Vision Equipment Permit required to participate. No changes to the coyote night vision season have been proposed at this time, but Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park staff are gathering feedback to ensure it continues to meet the needs and expectations of Kansans. The regular coyote furharvesting and hunting season in Kansas is open year-round with no limit on the number of coyotes that can be taken.

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment on non-agenda items.

The complete agenda and briefing book, which includes proposed regulation changes, can be downloaded HERE.

Attendees can participate in the meetings in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.” Additionally, those who wish to provide input but are unable to attend a meeting may fill out the “Contact All Commissioners” form HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Topeka & Shawnee County Library in Topeka.

