Crumbl Offers A Sweet Sale On Gift Cards This Season

Crumbl Gift Card

Buy 8, Get 2 Free!

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LINDON, UT – Crumbl is introducing a special holiday gift card promotion to make seasonal gifting simple and sweet. Crumbl Gift Cards provide a flexible way for recipients to enjoy Crumbl’s rotating dessert menu, which features an array of unique flavors and classic favorites. The promotion is designed to offer an easy gifting solution for family, friends, neighbors, or anyone with a sweet tooth. You could even pick up a few sets to give to all of your coworkers.From Friday, November 29, through Monday, December 2, customers can purchase eight $10 Crumbl Gift Cards and receive two additional $10 gift cards for free. This offer applies to physical gift cards purchased in-store.For more details on the gift card promotion and Crumbl’s desserts, visit www. crumbl.com or follow Crumbl on social media (@crumbl) for updates and seasonal offerings.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just over seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the nationwide locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.