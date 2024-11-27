Columbia Driver Services Center to Close for Flooring Replacement

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 | 01:16pm
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Columbia Driver Services Center, 1701 Hampshire Pike, will close on Thursday, Dec. 5 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, for carpet replacement.
During the closure, citizens can visit a nearby Driver Services Center, county clerk partner, self-service kiosk, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
Nearby Driver Services Centers
- Shelbyville Driver Services Center - 200 Dover Street, Suite 108, Shelbyville, TN
- Franklin Driver Services Center - 3830 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN
- Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center – 3906 Blaze Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
- Murfreesboro Driver Services Center - 1035 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
- Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN
- Dickson Driver Services Center - 114 West Christi Drive, Dickson, TN
County Clerks and Self-Service Kiosks
- Marshall County Clerk - 1107 Courthouse Annex, Lewisburg, TN
- Giles County Clerk - 223 West Madison Street Room 204, Pulaski, TN
- Lewis County Clerk - 110 N. Park, Room 105, Hohenwald, TN
- Hickman County Clerk Kiosk - 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville, TN
- AAA Cool Springs Kiosk - 1701 Mallory Lane - Suite 200, Brentwood, TN
A variety of common transactions can be completed at a county clerk partner or a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.
Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license- nowledge-test-online.html.