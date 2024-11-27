Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,816 in the last 365 days.

Columbia Driver Services Center to Close for Flooring Replacement

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 | 01:16pm

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Columbia Driver Services Center, 1701 Hampshire Pike, will close on Thursday, Dec. 5 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, for carpet replacement.

During the closure, citizens can visit a nearby Driver Services Center, county clerk partner, self-service kiosk, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

  • Shelbyville Driver Services Center - 200 Dover Street, Suite 108, Shelbyville, TN
  • Franklin Driver Services Center - 3830 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN   
  • Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center – 3906 Blaze Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
  • Murfreesboro Driver Services Center - 1035 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
  • Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN
  • Dickson Driver Services Center - 114 West Christi Drive, Dickson, TN

County Clerks and Self-Service Kiosks

  • Marshall County Clerk - 1107 Courthouse Annex, Lewisburg, TN
  • Giles County Clerk - 223 West Madison Street Room 204, Pulaski, TN
  • Lewis County Clerk - 110 N. Park, Room 105, Hohenwald, TN
  • Hickman County Clerk Kiosk - 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville, TN
  • AAA Cool Springs Kiosk - 1701 Mallory Lane - Suite 200, Brentwood, TN

A variety of common transactions can be completed at a county clerk partner or a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license- nowledge-test-online.html.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Columbia Driver Services Center to Close for Flooring Replacement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more