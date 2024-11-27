Columbia Driver Services Center to Close for Flooring Replacement

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Columbia Driver Services Center, 1701 Hampshire Pike, will close on Thursday, Dec. 5 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, for carpet replacement.

During the closure, citizens can visit a nearby Driver Services Center, county clerk partner, self-service kiosk, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Shelbyville Driver Services Center - 200 Dover Street, Suite 108, Shelbyville, TN

Franklin Driver Services Center - 3830 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN

Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center – 3906 Blaze Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Driver Services Center - 1035 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN

Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN

Dickson Driver Services Center - 114 West Christi Drive, Dickson, TN

County Clerks and Self-Service Kiosks

Marshall County Clerk - 1107 Courthouse Annex, Lewisburg, TN

Giles County Clerk - 223 West Madison Street Room 204, Pulaski, TN

Lewis County Clerk - 110 N. Park, Room 105, Hohenwald, TN

Hickman County Clerk Kiosk - 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville, TN

AAA Cool Springs Kiosk - 1701 Mallory Lane - Suite 200, Brentwood, TN

A variety of common transactions can be completed at a county clerk partner or a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license- nowledge-test-online.html.