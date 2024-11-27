Gov. Little appoints Trevor Sparrow as new Health and Social Services Ombudsman

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Trevor Sparrow as Idaho’s new Health and Social Services Ombudsman, created by Senate Bill 1380 earlier this year.

In his new role, Sparrow will respond to claims related to services provided to children in foster care, protective supervision, or residential treatment facilities in Idaho.

"Maintaining public trust and confidence in government is of paramount importance, especially when the mission is serving the best interests of Idaho's most vulnerable children. By creating an independent Health and Social Services Ombudsman, Idaho will further public confidence and help identify productive and innovative ideas by which Idaho can better support children and those serving critical roles in foster care and child protection,” Governor Little said. “Trevor Sparrow has demonstrated great leadership on a number of fronts, and I know he is up to the task.”

Sparrow has served as director of the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA) in Pierce since 2017. Under his leadership, the IDYCA has helped more than 2,200 at-risk or dropout youth get back on track and earn their high school diploma or GED. He also served as IDYCA deputy director for two years. In addition, he has worked as a probation and parole officer and drug and alcohol rehabilitation specialist for the Idaho Department of Correction.

Sparrow also was elected mayor of Pierce from 2016 to 2020 and has served as chair of the Clearwater Economic Development Association board of directors.

Sparrow earned a master’s degree in addiction counseling from Grand Canyon University, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Phoenix, and an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Idaho State University. He also holds a graduate certificate in Restorative Practices from the International Institute for Restorative Practices, and he recently earned his Certified Public Manager designation from Idaho's program.

Sparrow and his wife have six children and also have been foster parents. They adopted one of their daughters from the foster care system.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected by Governor Little to start and lead the new Health and Social Services Ombudsman office. The Ombudsman office will be a voice for children in care and those with a vested interest in their well-being. I am excited to build upon the tremendous strides Idaho has made in the foster care system during the last six months. This Ombudsman office will provide a much-needed piece to Idaho's systems of care by providing an objective and impartial look into real or perceived areas for improvement or change,” Sparrow said.

ABOUT THE NEW OFFICE OF THE HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES OMBUDSMAN

The Health and Social Services Ombudsman in an independent office created by Senate Bill 1380 to review complaints within the state child welfare program. The office is intended to support foster and biological parents in the child welfare system and enable program improvements by collecting and analyzing data which can be used to implement system changes.

In his role as Ombudsman, Sparrow will manage the new state office focused on ensuring resources and services are appropriately and efficiently provided to Idaho children in foster care, protective supervision, or residential treatment facilities in Idaho.

Sparrow’s office specifically will be responsible for: