Council President Friedson Hosts Media Availability on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

November 27

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 27, 2024—On Monday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to reflect on his year serving as Council president and discuss the Council’s upcoming election of officers. The Council president and vice president serve one-year terms.

Council President Friedson will also highlight the United in Service and Support Community Resource Fair hosted by the Montgomery County Council and County Executive on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Rockville. In light of changes coming at the federal level, Montgomery County is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to essential community services. The resource fair will provide residents with a wide range of information about public health and wellness, job skills training and contracting, and resources to help residents understand their rights. More information about the community resource fair can be found here.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on December 2 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

