Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 10, 2025

Committees will review FY26 Operating Budgets and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Thursday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Department of Transportation - General Fund, Homeowners Association Roads Reimbursement Non-Departmental Account (NDA), the Weather Response NDA, Vision Zero NDA, Department of Transportation - Parking Lot Districts, and the Rockville Parking District NDA.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Police Accountability Board NDA, the Montgomery County Police Department, a Resolution to Approve the FY26 County 9-1-1 Fee Increase, Prisoner Medical Services NDA and Office of Animal Services.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 CIP for the UM3 - Institute for Health Computing NDA. In addition, the committee will review a $3 million supplemental appropriation for the UM3 - Institute for Health Computing NDA.

The ECON Committee also will review the FY26 Operating Budget for the Business Center Team, Conference Center NDA and Incubator Programs NDA.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Balcombe, Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 CIP for the Community Engagement Cluster, Board of Elections, Public Election Fund, Cable TV and Communications Plan – Internal, Device Client Management NDA, Interagency Technology Policy Coordinating Committee (ITPCC) NDA, Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) - Internal and Telecommunications NDA.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Katz.

More details about the agenda items for each committee meeting can be found below.

The TE Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:

Department of Transportation - General Fund: The County Executive recommends a net increase of more than $3.9 million, or 6.3 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Transportation General Fund. The increase includes $208,581 in programmatic and staffing enhancements as well as a more than $4.1 million increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.

Homeowners Association Roads Reimbursement NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the $62,089 approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Homeowners Association Road Reimbursement Program NDA.

Weather Response NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the more than $2.8 million approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Weather Response NDA.

Vision Zero NDA : The County Executive recommends an increase of $146,167, or 39.1 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Vision Zero NDA, which includes a $13,833 increase for compensation adjustments and other personnel costs.

Department of Transportation - Parking Lot Districts : The County Executive recommends an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.4 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Parking Lot Districts. The recommendation includes $90,796 in programmatic and staffing enhancements and a $1.5 million increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.

Rockville Parking District NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $3,100 or 0.7 percent from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Rockville Parking District NDA, which is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Rockville and the County.

The PS Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:

Police Accountability Board NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $103,134, or 13 percent from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Police Accountability Board NDA. The increase is due to compensation and funding for technology support.

Police Department: The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $22.5 million, or 6.8 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The increase includes $2.4 million in programmatic and staffing enhancements and $42.9 million for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.

Resolution to approve FY26 County 9-1-1 Fee Increase: The County Executive recommends an increase to the County 911 fee from 75 cents to $1.47 on each telephone subscriber, which is expected to raise an additional $12.5 million in revenue to close the projected gap between expenditures and current collection levels. The 911 system is administered by MCPD through the Emergency Communications Center, and operational expenditures for the 911 system are projected to be $25.5 million annually. Montgomery County previously increased the County 911 fee in 2003, from 50 to 75 cents.

Prisoner Medical Services NDA: The County Executive recommends $20,000 to fund this NDA, which provides reimbursements for medical costs incurred by persons under arrest, but not under the custody of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation. The costs for this responsibility are unpredictable. Annual expenditures over the past ten years have ranged from zero to a high of $27,773 in FY16.

Office of Animal Services: The County Executive recommends an increase of $502,521, or 4.79 percent from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of Animal Services. The increase reflects a continuation of current staffing and service levels.

Supplemental Appropriation #25-66 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of the County Executive, UM3 - Institute for Health Computing Non-Departmental Account, $3,000,000

Review: The ECON committee will review a $3 million supplemental appropriation for the UM3 - Institute for Health Computing NDA, which would be used to purchase advanced computational equipment. This appropriation is needed to provide a pass-through of a Federal Congressionally Directed Spending/Community Project Funding (CDS/CPF) Grant requested by the County for the institute.

The UM3 Institute for Health Computing is a partnership with the County, the University of Maryland in Baltimore, the University of Maryland at College Park, and the University of Maryland Medical System Corporation to explore how artificial intelligence, machine learning and clinical analytics can facilitate knowledge discovery for human health and wellbeing.

The ECON Committee will review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:

UM3 - Institute for Health Computing NDA: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $1.3 million for the UM3-Institute for Health Computing NDA, which would reduce the appropriation to $5 million. This represents the amount the County has agreed to provide the UM3-IHC NDA annually through FY29.

Business Center Team: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $63,487 from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Business Center Team. The decrease reflects a shift of $80,414 in Contract Funding to the Office of the County Executive's administration budget.

Conference Center NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $9,064 from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.

Incubator Programs NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $2.1 million from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Incubator Programs NDA for programmatic and staffing enhancements. The recommendation includes a $152,136 increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.

The GO Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:

Community Engagement Cluster: The County Executive recommends an increase of $172,119, or 1.71 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Community Engagement Cluster. The increase reflects a continuation of current staffing and service levels.

Board of Elections: The County Executive recommends a net decrease of more than $2.9 million, or 16.9 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Board of Elections. The changes reflect a $192,137 increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses, an increase of $1.2 million for enhancements and more than $4.9 million in reductions.

Public Election Fund: The County Executive recommends maintaining level funding of $333,333 for the budget from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Public Elections Fund NDA. The budget includes $283,000 for a catch-up increase for the Public Election Fund to increase the fund balance in advance of the FY27 election cycle and $50,000 for contractor support for the for State of Maryland Public Financing Program.

Cable TV and Communications Plan - Internal: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $911,800, or 13.91 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Cable TV and Communications Plan. The plan is a special revenue fund provided by cable franchise agreements and fees. Consistent with national trends, Cable Fund revenues continue to decline at an accelerated rate due to cord cutting and the move to streaming services that do not pay cable franchise fees.

Device Client Management NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $1.9 million, or 12.3 percent, for the Device Client Management NDA. The program provides general Information Technology (IT) support directly to departments and employees through the County's IT Help Desk.

Interagency Technology Policy Coordinating Committee (ITPCC) NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the approved FY25 Operating Budget of $3,000 for the ITPCC NDA, which promotes strategic planning and coordination in the use of information technology across County agencies.

Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) - Internal: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $765,285, or one percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for TEBS, which facilitates the delivery of a wide range of services in all branches of County government.

Telecommunications NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the more than $4 million, approved FY26 Operating Budget for the Telecommunications NDA, which provides the operating expenses for telecommunication charges incurred by county departments.

