Councilmember Sayles to Host Press Conference on Montgomery County Report Finding Maternal and Infant Mortality Metrics Trend Worse for Black Residents

New Report on Disparities in Public Health Finds Maternal and Infant Mortality Metrics Trend Worse for Black Residents

Severe maternal morbidity rate for Black women was 54% higher than the overall rate

Montgomery County Councilmember at-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles will hold a press conference on Thursday, April 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville ahead of Black Maternal Health Week.

A report released on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Office of Legislative Oversight highlights racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes across Montgomery County. The report, “Racial Disparities in Maternal and Infant Health Outcomes”, was commissioned by Councilmember Sayles during her first year in office. The report reveals that Black women and babies in the County face significantly higher rates of postpartum depression, severe maternal morbidity, preterm births, low birth weights, and fetal and infant deaths.

Despite comprising less than 20 percent of the County's population and accounting for only one-fifth of all births, Black women represent nearly 40 percent of cesarean deliveries in the area, placing both mother and baby at greater risk for adverse outcomes. While the overall cesarean delivery rate is declining, these systemic issues demand immediate attention and action. Moreover, the fetal and infant mortality rates among Black individuals surpass those of any other racial or ethnic group in the County. Mental health issues are a leading underlying cause of maternal morbidity, and approximately one-third of severe maternal morbidity cases in Maryland were preventable.

“Montgomery County is one of the healthiest counties in the United States, yet we are still rife with inequities, particularly for our mothers and babies,” said Councilmember Sayles. “There is no acceptable reason for racial inequities in health care. Implementing equitable healthcare strategies is crucial to addressing maternal and infant health disparities so that every resident can lead fulfilling, safe, healthy, and happy lives.”

The report emphasizes the disparities in access to healthcare professionals throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and delivery. White women utilize midwives at more than twice the rate of other groups and employ doulas at twice the rate of Black women. They report that these options are less expensive and lead to more positive experiences during pregnancy, labor, and postpartum.

“Addressing disparities in maternal and infant health requires bold, structural, and systemic changes. We must focus our efforts on equity, accountability, and community partnerships to ensure that every parent, regardless of race or zip code, has an equal opportunity for a healthy pregnancy and birth. Our mothers and babies deserve and demand nothing less than this urgent action,” stated Councilmember Sayles.

The Office of Legislative Oversight released the report ahead of Black Maternal Health Week, which occurs from April 11 to 17. Advocates dedicate the week to promoting systemic change and working to eliminate disparities and injustices that disproportionately affect Black mothers. The annual observance coincides with Minority Health Month and overlaps with National Public Health Week (April 7 to 13), emphasizing the ongoing need to address health disparities. Additionally, it reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to providing equitable access to high-quality, culturally responsive, and linguistically appropriate healthcare services for all residents.

