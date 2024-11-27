New hospital in Terrace open for patients

CANADA, November 27 - People in Terrace and surrounding areas now have access to the new state-of-the-art Ksyen Regional Hospital, which opened Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

“People in Terrace had been asking for an upgraded health-care facility for years, and our government recognized the need and took action to make sure it happened,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “British Columbians deserve access to health care in modern, cutting-edge facilities and we are excited to be able to provide this to the community. We will continue to invest in capital health projects around the province.”

The new hospital is more than twice the size of the previous facility and has 82 beds, private rooms, a bigger emergency department space, including two trauma bays, six stretcher bays, pediatric care space and four operating rooms, as well as the latest diagnostic imaging equipment.

The hospital opened ahead of schedule. Initially, construction was anticipated to be complete in 2025.

“People in Terrace and throughout the province expect health care they can rely on when they or their loved ones need it,” said Debra Toporowski, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. “With the new Ksyen Regional Hospital, we’re strengthening local care so fewer people will have to travel for services they need and more people can receive care in their own community.”

Work is underway to have the new hospital serve as a Level 3 trauma centre, upgraded from its current designation as Level 4, to support communities in northwestern B.C. by providing immediate assessment, resuscitation, surgery and intensive care. This new certification will allow more patients to be cared for locally without needing to be transported to another facility.

The new hospital will also include a Tier 3 neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery, which will provide community-based antenatal and postnatal services, education and parenting support to pregnant individuals, especially those at a higher risk of pregnancy complications compared to Tier 1 and 2 services.

The project cost of $633 million is being shared between the provincial government, through Northern Health, and the North West Regional Hospital District, which is contributing $120.2 million.

Work has been completed or is underway throughout B.C. to plan, build or upgrade 30 hospitals or health facilities, 11 long-term care centres and four cancer centres.

Quotes:

Sean Bujtas, mayor of Terrace –

“Ksyen Regional Hospital is a game-changer for the Skeena region. Northwest residents are now able to access medical care close to home, ensuring patients are able to heal at home, among their loved ones and social supports. Toyaxsut nüüsm, thank you, to everyone who had a part in making this much-needed resource a reality.”

Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health –

“The opening of Ksyen Regional Hospital marks a significant milestone in a long journey for our team, our partners and all those living in the northwest. The new Ksyen Regional Hospital will set a standard of excellence for care in the northwest and will be a significant benefit for all those who call the region home. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners, the project team, our staff, and our medical staff for going above and beyond these last years to bring us to this day.”

Barry Pages, board chair, North West Regional Hospital District –

“We’re proud to partner on this major project that brings this state-of-the-art health service facility to our region. Ksyen Regional Hospital will improve access to health services in the northwest, reducing travel times to get to health care.”

Quick Facts:

Certification for the Level 3 trauma designation is underway and expected to be completed in 2025-26.

Programming and staffing for this designation is also underway and expected to be completed in 2025-26.

Demolition of the old facility will begin in early 2025 to make way for needed parking.

Learn More:

To learn more about capital projects in Northern Health and throughout B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/capital-projects

