Starting Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the left-turn lane and waiting area from Highway 17 (Patricia Bay Highway) to Keating Cross Road, Exit 18, will be moved south.

This change is needed to allow contractors to complete work on a retaining wall for the future southbound on-ramp.

This traffic pattern will remain in place until the overpass is fully operational in the summer of 2025. Once complete, the Keating Cross Road Overpass will improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and make travel along Highway 17 more efficient.

Drivers are reminded to obey signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones. For the most up-to-date information on road conditions and potential changes to the traffic schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Learn more: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass