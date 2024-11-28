Saudi Arabia Elected as Vice-Chair of the Codex Alimentarius Commission

GENEVA, SWAZILAND, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), has been elected to the position of Vice-Chair of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CODEX). The voting and election took place on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, during the 47th session of the annual CODEX CAC47 meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.In its role as Vice-Chair, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance efficiency, inclusiveness, visibility, and transparency within food systems. By prioritizing sustainability, Saudi Arabia seeks to create resilient frameworks that can effectively respond to emerging challenges. This holistic approach not only addresses current needs but also prepares for future uncertainties, ensuring that food systems remain robust and adaptable.“This is a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia and a testament to our commitment to global food safety and standards,” said Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, the CEO of SFDA, “By assuming the role of Vice-Chair of CODEX, we aim to further strengthen international collaboration, promote sustainable food practices, and ensure the well-being of consumers worldwide. We look forward to working closely with our international partners to shape the future of food safety and quality."Mr. Khalid Al Zahrani, who served as Chairman of the Near East Region of CODEX from 2020 and was re-elected in 2023, has assumed the Vice-Chair position. Mr. Al Zahrani has represented Saudi Arabia in various international committees, including the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO), and the Food Products Committee of the International Organization for Standardization.Mr. Al Zahrani’s election highlights the exceptional quality of Saudi staff at the SFDA and the Authority's efforts in food safety legislation and oversight. Notably, the SFDA was recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating trans fats, becoming one of the first five countries globally to achieve this. Additionally, it is recognized as one of the leading countries with low salt consumption, according to the 2023 WHO report.The Codex Alimentarius is a set of standards and codes of practice central to the Joint FAO/WHO Food Standards Programme. Established in 1963 to protect consumer health and promote fair food trade, it includes 189 member countries and various committees focused on developing international food specifications.

