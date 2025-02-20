The SFDA CEO Meets with the EU Health and Food Safety Director-General in Brussels

SFDA CEO and the EU DG for Health and Food Safety SFDA CEO and the EU DG for Health and Food Safety 2

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the SFDA ongoing efforts to enhance global partnerships and ensure the highest standards of food and drug safety, H.E. Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), met today with H.E. Ms. Sandra Gallina, Director-General for Health and Food Safety for the European Commission, at the Commission’s headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was also attended by H.E. Ms. Haifa Al Jedaie, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the European Union.The discussions focused on widening the area of collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the European Union (EU), by exploring ways to align regulatory policies, exchange expertise, opening new opportunities for trade and investment. Also, the advancements in biotechnology, drug availability, and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing regulatory frameworks were discussed.The discussions tapped into the facilitation of Saudi food and pharmaceutical products entry into European markets and means to ensure that Saudi exports meet the highest international standards.SFDA is eager to work closely with European agencies, in adapting the best practices that contribute to public health and food safety worldwide.The Brussels visit highlights SFDA’s commitment to international collaboration, reinforcing its role as a global leader in food and drug safety. Through such partnerships, Saudi Arabia continues to expand its influence in global health and trade, ensuring safer products and a stronger economy for all.

