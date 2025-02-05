CEO of SFDA Discusses 'Regulatory Pathways: Balancing Innovation and Safety' at the Global Healthspan Summit 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), H.E. Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, contributed his insights to a prominent panel discussion on “Regulatory Pathways: Balancing Innovation and Safety” at the Global Healthspan Summit 2025 in Riyadh on Tuesday. The session centered on the pivotal role of regulatory frameworks in fostering innovation while ensuring public safety, particularly in efforts to extend healthy lifespans.The panel, moderated by Angela Nwaneri of the Hevolution Foundation, also featured Dr. Amrit Ray, Life Science Board Chairman and Director, and former Global President of R&D at Pfizer. The discussion explored two central themes: the role of government regulators in promoting healthspan and the future vision of healthy living from a regulatory perspective.Dr. Aljadhey began by addressing the evolving role of regulation in healthspan, challenging the traditional view that focuses solely on product approval. He argued that regulatory involvement must extend beyond just making products available and should influence the entire healthspan lifecycle. His remarks emphasized disease prevention, particularly for the aging population, and the vital role that food, alongside emerging technologies and treatments, plays in maintaining health.“Regulatory involvement in healthspan in Saudi Arabia is still in its early stages,” Dr. Aljadhey noted. “We are actively collaborating with innovators, investors, and new biotech companies while developing our own regulatory capabilities.”Dr. Ray underscored the importance of regulatory approval in ensuring product accessibility, stating, “Regulatory approval is intrinsically tied to a product’s accessibility. Therefore, partnerships and collaboration with regulators are essential for pharmaceutical companies and innovators.”Dr. Aljadhey highlighted the SFDA’s commitment to facilitating streamlined product approvals, recognizing the vital contributions of investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and scientists. “We have established dedicated innovation pathways for various products—medicines, AI, medical devices, and smart health solutions—and we are actively engaging with international stakeholders to advance these initiatives.”He concluded by outlining the SFDA’s forward-looking approach to reimagining food’s role in health. Building on initiatives such as calorie labeling, salt reduction, and trans fat bans, Dr. Aljadhey emphasized a shift towards examining the specific components of food. “We are collaborating internationally to redefine food’s role in preventing chronic diseases, particularly those linked to aging. Our goal is to influence industry practices, benefit communities, and reduce hospitalizations—starting with food and expanding to medicine and other health technologies,” he said.This panel discussion marked a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue about the intersection of regulation, innovation, and public health, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to being a global leader in shaping the future of healthspan and longevity.

