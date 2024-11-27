Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,812 in the last 365 days.

Focus on security cooperation during first day of Nordic-Baltic Summit at Harpsund

SWEDEN, November 27 - Published

Today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is hosting a meeting at Harpsund with the Nordic and Baltic countries’ heads of government and Poland’s Prime Minister. The leaders have discussed transatlantic relations, security in the Baltic Sea region and long-term support to Ukraine. They also delivered a joint statement.

“Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. This requires us to increase our cooperation and continue providing long-term support to Ukraine, which is fighting for both its own and our collective security,” says Mr Kristersson.

The countries, all now members of NATO, met at Harpsund to discuss deepened cooperation and demonstrate unity in their support to Ukraine in light of the geopolitical and security situation in our neighbourhood. They also delivered a joint statement. The President of France Emmanuel Macron participated via link during a part of the meeting.

At 16.40, the leaders will hold a joint press conference from Harpsund that can be followed live on government.se. Mr Kristersson, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Latvia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže will take part.

Tomorrow, Mr Kristersson will hold bilateral talks with Mr Tusk, who has been invited to the meeting as a special guest. They will then sign a new strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Focus on security cooperation during first day of Nordic-Baltic Summit at Harpsund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more