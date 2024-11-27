Focus on security cooperation during first day of Nordic-Baltic Summit at Harpsund

Today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is hosting a meeting at Harpsund with the Nordic and Baltic countries’ heads of government and Poland’s Prime Minister. The leaders have discussed transatlantic relations, security in the Baltic Sea region and long-term support to Ukraine. They also delivered a joint statement.

“Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. This requires us to increase our cooperation and continue providing long-term support to Ukraine, which is fighting for both its own and our collective security,” says Mr Kristersson.

The countries, all now members of NATO, met at Harpsund to discuss deepened cooperation and demonstrate unity in their support to Ukraine in light of the geopolitical and security situation in our neighbourhood. They also delivered a joint statement. The President of France Emmanuel Macron participated via link during a part of the meeting.

At 16.40, the leaders will hold a joint press conference from Harpsund that can be followed live on government.se. Mr Kristersson, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Latvia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže will take part.

Tomorrow, Mr Kristersson will hold bilateral talks with Mr Tusk, who has been invited to the meeting as a special guest. They will then sign a new strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland.