Paulina Brandberg hosts Nordic-Baltic ministerial meeting on gender equality

Gender-based violence and honour-based violence and oppression were central themes as Nordic and Baltic gender equality ministers met in Stockholm on 27 November. The meeting took place in connection with a meeting in the Nordic Council of Ministers for Gender Equality and LGBTI earlier in the day.

In 2024, Sweden holds the Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, the official body for intergovernmental cooperation in the Nordic region. The programme for the Swedish Presidency is based on the Nordic Council of Ministers’ vision of the Nordic region being the world’s most integrated and sustainable region by 2030. A particular priority for the Swedish Presidency is to prevent and combat honour-related violence and oppression, including efforts to ensure LGBTI people’s equal rights and opportunities.

“Nordic-Baltic cooperation is more important than ever, and gender-based violence and oppression are prevalent and persisting issues in our countries. I am happy for today’s exchange with Baltic and Nordic colleagues on how we can work together to address these issues,” says Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg.

At the meeting of the Nordic and Baltic ministers, Ms Brandberg provided information about the Pushing for Progress declaration and programme, which was adopted earlier in the day. This declaration and programme will form the basis of the Nordic cooperation’s international initiatives for gender equality and equal rights during the period 2025–2027, during which the Nordic ministers will welcome stronger Nordic-Baltic cooperation on these issues.

Other matters discussed during the meeting included the countries’ efforts to prevent gender-based violence and honour-based violence and oppression, including preventative work with perpetrators.

The meeting concluded with a round-table discussion in which representatives of Nordic Information on Gender (NIKK) and the Swedish Gender Equality Agency took part. The ministers were invited to discuss and exchange knowledge about ongoing efforts to prevent and combat honour-based violence and oppression.