Investing in Our Aging Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $13.7 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Herkimer and Montgomery Counties. The project included full and partial depth repairs as well as resurfacing approximately 50 lane miles located between exit 29 (Canajoharie - Sharon Springs - NY Route 10) and exit 29A (Little Falls - Dolgeville - NY Route 169). Approximately 24,000 motorists use this section of I-90 every day.

"We continue to invest in projects that improve our aging infrastructure, while setting a high standard of quality that prioritizes safety and modernization,” Governor Hochul said. “This improvement project strengthens the overall safety and experience for everyday New Yorkers, commercial drivers and visitors who travel this stretch of the Thruway.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This improvement project showcases how our investments in the Thruway enhance safety for the thousands of motorists who travel this section of I-90 daily. We are committed to continuing our investment in infrastructure to ensure a smoother and safer ride for our drivers and offer some of the lowest toll rates in the country.”

Herkimer County Administrator James Wallace said, “Safety is so important to all of us, and I thank the Governor and the Thruway Authority for their dedication to enhancing safety for all travelers in Herkimer County on the Thruway. The improvements to the road, including new line striping and upgraded drainage, will play a vital role in ensuring safety for years ahead.”

The project involved full and partial depth pavement repairs as well as mill and inlay on all lanes and shoulders in both directions of I-90 between milepost 197.9 and milepost 210.3. Mill and inlay was performed at all U-Turns in this section including acceleration and deceleration lanes, as well as the parking lots at the Iroquois and Indian Castle Service Areas, and on all 10 mainline bridges located on this stretch of I-90.

Additional work included safety improvements such as new reflective line striping, installing milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARDs), also known as rumble strips, on the shoulders, and upgrades to drainage.

Heidelberg Materials Northeast-NY LLC of Jamesville, NY was the contractor for the project.

Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, “The completion of this $13.7 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway is critical for both Herkimer and Montgomery County commuters. Ensuring our roadways are properly maintained and enhanced to keep New Yorkers safe is a top priority. I am very pleased to see resources returned to the 118th Assembly District to help better the lives of our citizens.”

About The Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Thruway Authority’s top priority is the safety of our employees and customers. In 2024, two vehicles struck three of our employees, killing Vincent Giammarva and Stephen Ebling, and seriously injuring Mark Vara, in separate incidents while they were working on the Thruway. The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

