MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Ceasefire Agreement between Israel and Lebanon, 27 November 2024

Singapore welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which is a positive first step towards restoring stability in the region. We hope that all parties will respect and comply with the terms of the agreement. The agreement will facilitate the return of civilians to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe, and unhindered delivery of much needed humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 NOVEMBER 2024