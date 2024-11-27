Visitor Industry Continued Improvement in October 2024

Posted on Nov 27, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: November 27, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 774,617 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in October 2024, growth of 5.4 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.58 billion, up 6.2 percent compared to October 2023. Total visitor arrivals in October 2024 represent a 97.3 percent recovery rate from pre-pandemic October 2019 (796,191, -2.7%) and total nominal visitor spending increased compared to October 2019 ($1.33 billion, +19.6%).

In October 2024, 738,989 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 35,627 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 700,390 visitors (+5.5%) arrived by air and 34,251 visitors (+4.0%) came by cruise ships in October 2023, and 775,675 visitors (-4.7%) came by air and 20,516 visitors (+73.7%) came by cruise ships in October 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in October 2024 was 8.33 days, which was shorter than October 2023 (8.53 days, -2.4%), but similar to October 2019 (8.38 days, -0.6%). The statewide average daily census1 was 208,032 visitors in October 2024, compared to 202,055 visitors (+3.0%) in October 2023 and 215,125 visitors (-3.3%) in October 2019.

In October 2024, 385,632 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase from October 2023 (362,239 visitors, +6.5%) and October 2019 (354,007 visitors, +8.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $738.5 million rose compared to October 2023 ($686.4 million, +7.6%) and was significantly higher than October 2019 ($538.7 million, +37.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2024 ($229 per person) increased compared to October 2023 ($221 per person, +3.4%) and was considerably more than October 2019 ($178 per person, +28.9%).

In October 2024, 167,862 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, up from October 2023 (164,925 visitors, +1.8%) and from October 2019 (148,075 visitors, +13.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $416.5 million increased from October 2023 ($413.3 million, +0.8%) and October 2019 ($301.2 million, +38.3%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in October 2024 ($265 per person) was about the same as October 2023 ($265 per person, -0.2%) but was much higher than October 2019 ($219 per person, +21.1%).

There were 66,957 visitors from Japan in October 2024, which was an increase from October 2023 (58,605 visitors, +14.3%) but continued to be much lower than October 2019 (134,557 visitors, -50.2%). Visitors from Japan spent $100.1 million in October 2024, compared to $87.6 million (+14.2%) in October 2023 and $195.7 million (-48.8%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2024 ($245 per person) increased from October 2023 ($240 per person, +1.8%), but was lower than October 2019 ($250 per person, -2.1%).

In October 2024, 26,284 visitors arrived from Canada, similar to October 2023 (26,374 visitors, -0.3%), but significantly fewer than October 2019 (32,250 visitors, -18.5%). Visitors from Canada spent $60.7 million in October 2024, compared to $70.0 million (-13.2%) in October 2023 and $63.0 million (-3.6%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2024 ($232 per person) was more than October 2023 ($226 per person, +3.0%) and considerably higher than October 2019 ($167 per person, +39.4%).

There were 92,255 visitors from all other international markets in October 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands, and other regions. In comparison, there were 88,248 visitors (+4.5%) from all other international markets in October 2023 and 106,786 visitors (-13.6%) in October 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in October 2024 (4,680 transpacific flights with 1,033,867 seats) increased compared to October 2023 (4,607 flights, +1.6% with 1,016,203 seats, +1.7%), but declined from October 2019 (4,807 flights, -2.6% with 1,063,333 seats, -2.8%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 8,008,118 visitors arrived in the first 10 months of 2024, which was slightly lower than the 8,062,881 visitors (-0.7%) in the first 10 months of 2023. Total arrivals declined 7.2 percent when compared to 8,625,156 visitors in the first 10 months of 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $17.09 billion, down from $17.26 billion (-1.0%) in the first 10 months of 2023, but higher than $14.63 billion (+16.8%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In October 2024, 294,772 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 90,749 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in October 2024 had been to Hawaii before (81.6%) while 18.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in October 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.0 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 4,105,883 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,194,678 visitors (-2.1%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 3,801,555 visitors (+8.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.00 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to $7.99 billion (+0.1%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $5.69 billion (+40.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2024 was $233 per person, higher than the first 10 months of 2023 ($225 per person, +3.6%) and up significantly from the first 10 months of 2019 ($174 per person, +33.9%).

U.S. East: In October 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (41,348 visitors), West South Central (35,245 visitors) and East North Central (32,234 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in October 2024 had been to Hawaii before (58.9%) while 41.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.3 percent of U.S. East visitors in October 2024 stayed in hotels, 11.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 10 months of 2024, 1,970,812 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,064,849 visitors (-4.6%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 1,910,777 visitors (+3.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.09 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to $5.30 billion (-3.9%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $3.89 billion (+30.8%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2024 of $268 per person, increased from the first 10 months of 2023 ($264 per person, +1.6%) and was much higher than the first 10 months of 2019 ($211 per person, +26.7%).

Japan: Of the 66,957 visitors in October 2024, 66,469 visitors arrived on international flights and 488 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in October 2024 were repeat visitors (70.5%) while 29.5 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 76.7 percent of Japanese visitors in October 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 588,978 visitors from Japan, compared to 455,408 visitors (+29.3%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 1,308,034 visitors (-55.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $874.7 million in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to $719.6 million (+21.5%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $1.85 billion (-52.7%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2024 ($239 per person) was slightly more than the first 10 months of 2023 ($238 per person, +0.2%) and the first 10 months of 2019 ($238 per person, +0.2%).

Canada: Of the 26,284 visitors in October 2024, 17,000 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 9,284 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of the Canadian visitors in October 2024 had been to Hawaii before (56.4%), while 43.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 65.8 percent of Canadian visitors in October 2024 stayed in hotels,17.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 7.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 4.9 stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 331,313 visitors from Canada, compared to 366,590 visitors (-9.6%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 425,324 visitors (-22.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $806.5 million in the first 10 months of 2024, compared to $935.4 million (-13.8%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $853.6 million (-5.5%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2024 ($223 per person) was higher compared to the first 10 months of 2023 ($218 per person, +2.0%) and the first 10 months of 2019 ($166 per person, +34.2%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 455,291 visitors to Oahu in October 2024, compared to 447,842 visitors (+1.7%) in October 2023 and 469,339 visitors (-3.0%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $698.6 million in October 2024, compared to $646.5 million (+8.1%) in October 2023 and $603.8 million (+15.7%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 98,602 visitors in October 2024, compared to 99,697 visitors (-1.1%) in October 2023 and 97,715 visitors (+0.9%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 4,822,081 visitors to Oahu, compared to 4,659,331 visitors (+3.5%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 5,127,219 visitors (-6.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $7.61 billion, which was higher than $7.37 billion (+3.3%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $6.72 billion (+13.3%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Maui: Fourteen months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 180,609 visitors to Maui in October 2024, which was higher than October 2023 (134,493 visitors, +34.3%), but below October 2019 (238,043 visitors, -24.1%). Visitor spending increased to $388.5 million in October 2024, compared to $332.9 million (+16.7%) in October 2023 and $379.8 million (+2.3%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 45,504 visitors in October 2024, compared to 35,979 visitors (+26.5%) in October 2023 and 59,620 visitors (-23.7%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 1,919,866 visitors to Maui compared to 2,135,048 visitors (-10.1%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 2,552,155 visitors (-24.8%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $4.27 billion, compared to $4.95 billion (-13.7%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $4.24 billion (+0.8%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 106,196 visitors to Kauai in October 2024, compared to 110,443 visitors (-3.8%) in October 2023 and 102,662 visitors (+3.4%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $208.0 million in October 2024, compared to $242.5 million (-14.2%) in October 2023 and $141.9 million (+46.6%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 24,592 visitors in October 2024, compared to 26,676 visitors (-7.8%) in October 2023 and 23,338 visitors (+5.4%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 1,142,935 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,191,103 visitors (-4.0%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 1,141,889 visitors (+0.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.38 billion, compared to $2.30 billion (+3.7%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $1.60 billion (+49.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 132,392 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2024, compared to 134,696 visitors (-1.7%) in October 2023 and 130,336 visitors (+1.6%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $263.3 million in October 2024, compared to $248.3 million (+6.1%) in October 2023 and $177.0 million (+48.8%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,886 visitors in October 2024, compared to 34,024 visitors (-0.4%) in October 2023 and 30,048 visitors (+12.8%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 1,430,480 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,477,906 visitors (-3.2%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 1,454,279 visitors (-1.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.63 billion, compared to $2.46 billion (+7.0%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and $1.89 billion (+39.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In October 2024, 3,929 nonstop domestic flights with 828,204 seats serviced Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. There was growth in domestic air capacity compared to October 2023 (3,884 flights, +1.2% with 821,189 seats, +0.9%) and October 2019 (3,702 flights, +6.1% with 766,154 seats, +8.1%).

U.S. West: There were 3,594 scheduled flights with 740,182 seats from U.S. West in October 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to October 2023 (3,533 flights, +1.7% with 730,237 seats, +1.4%). Fewer scheduled seats from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose were offset by added seats from Denver, Long Beach, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle.

There was increased air capacity compared to October 2019 (3,420 flights, +5.1% with 684,953 seats, +8.1%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in October 2024 which did not operate in October 2019.

U.S. East: In October 2024, 299 scheduled flights with 81,101 seats operated from U.S. East.

There was decreased air service compared to October 2023 (325 flights, -8.0% with 86,930 seats, -6.7%). Growth in scheduled seats from Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Minneapolis were offset by reduced seats from Austin, New York JFK, Washington D.C., and discontinued service from Newark.

Air capacity increased compared to October 2019 (263 flights, +13.7% with 76,032 seats, +6.7%). Reductions in scheduled seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., and discontinued service from Newark were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, New York JFK, as well as service from Austin, Detroit and Minneapolis in October 2024 which did not operate in October 2019.

International Flights

In October 2024, there were 751 nonstop flights with 205,663 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific Islands. International air capacity increased from October 2023 (723 flights, +3.9% with 195,014 seats, +5.5%) but continued to be significantly less than October 2019 (1,105 flights, -32.0% with 297,179 seats, -30.8%).

Japan: There were 397 scheduled flights with 116,209 seats from Japan in October 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to October 2023 (350 flights, +13.4% with 99,863 seats, +16.4%). There were more scheduled seats from Haneda, Nagoya, Narita and Osaka to Honolulu compared to a year ago. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in October 2024 compared to one flight with 278 seats in October 2023.

Air capacity remained below October 2019 levels (620 flights, -36.0% with 166,311 seats, -30.1%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu, which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka, Narita, and no service from Sapporo. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in October 2024 compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in October 2019.

Canada: There were 112 scheduled flights with 19,268 seats from Canada in October 2024.

Air capacity was slightly less compared to October 2023 (114 flights, -1.8% with 19,601 seats, -1.7%). Increased service from Calgary in October 2024 was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Vancouver.

There was the same number of scheduled flights (112 flights, 0.0%) but fewer seats (21,383 seats, -9.9%) compared to October 2019. Growth in air seats from Calgary in October 2024 was offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In October 2024, there were 72 scheduled flights with 20,688 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more flights (68 flights, +5.9%) and about the same number of seats (20,614 seats, +0.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to October 2023. Air capacity remained below the October 2019 level (111 flights, -35.1% with 33,535 seats, -38.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In October 2024, there were 72 scheduled flights with 20,688 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more flights (68 flights, +5.9%) and about the same number of seats (20,614 seats, +0.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to October 2023. Air capacity remained below the October 2019 level (111 flights, -35.1% with 33,535 seats, -38.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In October 2024, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,818 seats from Auckland, operated by Air New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines suspended direct service from Auckland to Honolulu from May through November 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to October 2023 (26 flights, -50.0% with 7,435 seats, -48.6%) and from October 2019 (37 flights, -64.9% with 10,570 seats, -63.9%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in October 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in October 2019. Korea: There were 73 scheduled flights with 21,511 seats from Seoul in October 2024, compared to 76 flights (-3.9%) with 22,276 seats (-3.4%) in October 2023 and 85 flights (-14.1%) with 26,501 seats (-18.8%) in October 2019.

There were 73 scheduled flights with 21,511 seats from Seoul in October 2024, compared to 76 flights (-3.9%) with 22,276 seats (-3.4%) in October 2023 and 85 flights (-14.1%) with 26,501 seats (-18.8%) in October 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in October 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in October 2024 and in October 2023, and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in October 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in October 2024 and in October 2023, and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in October 2019. Philippines: There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,230 seats from Manila in October 2024, compared to 20 flights (0.0%) with 6,180 seats (+0.8%) in October 2023 and 18 flights (+11.1%) with 5,562 seats (+12.0%) in October 2019.

There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,230 seats from Manila in October 2024, compared to 20 flights (0.0%) with 6,180 seats (+0.8%) in October 2023 and 18 flights (+11.1%) with 5,562 seats (+12.0%) in October 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in October 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in October 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+26.0%) in October 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in October 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in October 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+26.0%) in October 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in October 2024 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in October 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in October 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in October 2024 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in October 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in October 2019. Kiribati: There were five scheduled flights with 835 seats in October 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in October 2023, and five flights (0.0%) with 610 seats (+36.9%) in October 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 835 seats in October 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in October 2023, and five flights (0.0%) with 610 seats (+36.9%) in October 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats in October 2024. There was no direct service from Majuro in October 2023, and 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in October 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats in October 2024. There was no direct service from Majuro in October 2023, and 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in October 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in October 2024, compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,190 seats (-42.9%) in October 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in October 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in October 2024, compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,190 seats (-42.9%) in October 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in October 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in October 2024, in October 2023 and in October 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in October 2024, in October 2023 and in October 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in October 2024 and in October 2023, and eight flights (-50.0%) with 2,224 seats (-50.0%)in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2024, there were 49,626 transpacific flights with 11,018,622 seats, compared to 49,896 flights (-0.5%) with 10,946,170 seats (+0.7%) in the first 10 months of 2023 and 51,219 flights (-3.1%) with 11,293,484 seats (-2.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

October is typically the busiest month for out-ot-state cruise ships in Hawaii. In October 2024, 35,627 visitors came via 14 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One of these ships had a turnaround trip, with visitors that arrived on that ship departing by air after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors for that ship left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board the same ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. There were 1,837 visitors who flew into Honolulu for the turnaround trip. Another 9,103 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In October 2023, 34,251 visitors (+4.0%) came via 17 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had 1,145 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround trip. Another 9,482 visitors (-4.0%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In October 2019, 20,516 visitors (+73.7%) arrived on 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had 2,804 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround trip. Another 8,983 visitors (+1.3%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 10 months of 2024, 141,702 visitors came to Hawaii via 72 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 3,695 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 102,705 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 10 months of 2023, 131,485 visitors (+7.8%) entered Hawaii via 61 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,161 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 105,390 visitors (-2.5%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 10 months of 2019, 115,666 visitors (+22.5%) came to Hawaii by way of 54 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,361 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 101,352 visitors (+1.3%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

The October 2024 visitor statistics are encouraging. With a recovery rate of 97.3 percent from pre-pandemic October 2019, this is the highest recovery rate since April 2023 (not counting February 2024, which had a leap day). The 774,617 arrivals this October are the second highest for any October on record (the highest October arrivals occurred in October 2019 when 796,191 visitors came).

Contributing to the growth of October visitor arrivals are the cruise visitors. The 35,627 visitors who came by out-of-state cruise ships this October registered the highest monthly number since January 1999 when cruise visitor count was first recorded.

Based on the airline schedules, international markets will continue to be weak in the next few months, but the U.S. markets will continue to be strong. Air seats from the U.S. markets (U.S. Wet and U.S. East) are expected to increase by 7.0 percent during this holiday season (November 2024-January 2025) from the same season in previous year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

OCTOBER 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.5 1,492.0 6.2 17,089.2 17,263.4 -1.0 Total by air 1,568.3 1,477.9 6.1 17,017.1 17,203.8 -1.1 U.S. Total 1,154.9 1,099.7 5.0 13,089.0 13,291.2 -1.5 U.S. West 738.5 686.4 7.6 8,000.6 7,994.9 0.1 U.S. East 416.5 413.3 0.8 5,088.4 5,296.2 -3.9 Japan 100.1 87.6 14.2 874.7 719.6 21.5 Canada 60.7 70.0 -13.2 806.5 935.4 -13.8 All Others 252.5 220.6 14.5 2,246.9 2,257.6 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16.2 14.2 14.3 72.1 59.6 20.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,449,004 6,263,719 3.0 69,565,491 71,954,060 -3.3 Total by air 6,304,985 6,111,348 3.2 68,910,135 71,328,313 -3.4 U.S. Total 4,800,204 4,659,429 3.0 53,370,804 55,663,880 -4.1 U.S. West 3,227,796 3,102,007 4.1 34,362,664 35,565,940 -3.4 U.S. East 1,572,409 1,557,422 1.0 19,008,141 20,097,940 -5.4 Japan 409,342 364,829 12.2 3,662,935 3,019,462 21.3 Canada 261,118 310,040 -15.8 3,620,024 4,282,895 -15.5 All Others 834,320 777,051 7.4 8,256,371 8,362,076 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 144,019 152,370 -5.5 655,356 625,746 4.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 774,617 734,642 5.4 8,008,118 8,062,881 -0.7 Total by air 738,989 700,390 5.5 7,866,415 7,931,396 -0.8 U.S. Total 553,493 527,164 5.0 6,076,695 6,259,527 -2.9 U.S. West 385,632 362,239 6.5 4,105,883 4,194,678 -2.1 U.S. East 167,862 164,925 1.8 1,970,812 2,064,849 -4.6 Japan 66,957 58,605 14.3 588,978 455,408 29.3 Canada 26,284 26,374 -0.3 331,313 366,590 -9.6 All Others 92,255 88,248 4.5 869,429 849,871 2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 35,627 34,251 4.0 141,702 131,485 7.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,032 202,055 3.0 228,084 236,691 -3.6 Total by air 203,387 197,140 3.2 225,935 234,633 -3.7 U.S. Total 154,845 150,304 3.0 174,986 183,105 -4.4 U.S. West 104,122 100,065 4.1 112,664 116,993 -3.7 U.S. East 50,723 50,239 1.0 62,322 66,112 -5.7 Japan 13,205 11,769 12.2 12,010 9,932 20.9 Canada 8,423 10,001 -15.8 11,869 14,088 -15.8 All Others 26,914 25,066 7.4 27,070 27,507 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,646 4,915 -5.5 2,149 2,058 4.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.33 8.53 -2.4 8.69 8.92 -2.7 Total by air 8.53 8.73 -2.2 8.76 8.99 -2.6 U.S. Total 8.67 8.84 -1.9 8.78 8.89 -1.2 U.S. West 8.37 8.56 -2.3 8.37 8.48 -1.3 U.S. East 9.37 9.44 -0.8 9.64 9.73 -0.9 Japan 6.11 6.23 -1.8 6.22 6.63 -6.2 Canada 9.93 11.76 -15.5 10.93 11.68 -6.5 All Others 9.04 8.81 2.7 9.50 9.84 -3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.04 4.45 -9.1 4.62 4.76 -2.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 245.7 238.2 3.1 245.7 239.9 2.4 Total by air 248.7 241.8 2.9 246.9 241.2 2.4 U.S. Total 240.6 236.0 1.9 245.2 238.8 2.7 U.S. West 228.8 221.3 3.4 232.8 224.8 3.6 U.S. East 264.9 265.4 -0.2 267.7 263.5 1.6 Japan 244.6 240.2 1.8 238.8 238.3 0.2 Canada 232.5 225.7 3.0 222.8 218.4 2.0 All Others 302.7 283.9 6.6 272.1 270.0 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.6 93.1 20.9 110.0 95.3 15.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,045.5 2,031.0 0.7 2,134.0 2,141.1 -0.3 Total by air 2,122.2 2,110.0 0.6 2,163.3 2,169.1 -0.3 U.S. Total 2,086.7 2,086.0 0.0 2,154.0 2,123.4 1.4 U.S. West 1,914.9 1,894.9 1.1 1,948.6 1,906.0 2.2 U.S. East 2,481.2 2,505.8 -1.0 2,581.9 2,565.0 0.7 Japan 1,495.1 1,495.2 0.0 1,485.1 1,580.2 -6.0 Canada 2,309.8 2,653.0 -12.9 2,434.3 2,551.7 -4.6 All Others 2,737.1 2,499.7 9.5 2,584.4 2,656.4 -2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 455.3 414.4 9.9 508.9 453.5 12.2

OCTOBER 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.5 1,325.1 19.6 17,089.2 14,627.2 16.8 Total by air 1,568.3 1,317.0 19.1 17,017.1 14,579.2 16.7 U.S. Total 1,154.9 839.9 37.5 13,089.0 9,579.7 36.6 U.S. West 738.5 538.7 37.1 8,000.6 5,690.6 40.6 U.S. East 416.5 301.2 38.3 5,088.4 3,889.1 30.8 Japan 100.1 195.7 -48.8 874.7 1,848.1 -52.7 Canada 60.7 63.0 -3.6 806.5 853.6 -5.5 All Others 252.5 218.4 15.6 2,246.9 2,297.8 -2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16.2 8.1 99.1 72.1 48.0 50.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,449,004 6,668,887 -3.3 69,565,491 74,815,934 -7.0 Total by air 6,304,985 6,577,024 -4.1 68,910,135 74,277,794 -7.2 U.S. Total 4,800,204 4,411,181 8.8 53,370,804 51,128,629 4.4 U.S. West 3,227,796 3,034,446 6.4 34,362,664 32,725,817 5.0 U.S. East 1,572,409 1,376,734 14.2 19,008,141 18,402,812 3.3 Japan 409,342 783,053 -47.7 3,662,935 7,754,528 -52.8 Canada 261,118 377,719 -30.9 3,620,024 5,142,680 -29.6 All Others 834,320 1,005,072 -17.0 8,256,371 10,251,958 -19.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 144,019 91,863 56.8 655,356 538,140 21.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 774,617 796,191 -2.7 8,008,118 8,625,156 -7.2 Total by air 738,989 775,675 -4.7 7,866,415 8,509,490 -7.6 U.S. Total 553,493 502,082 10.2 6,076,695 5,712,332 6.4 U.S. West 385,632 354,007 8.9 4,105,883 3,801,555 8.0 U.S. East 167,862 148,075 13.4 1,970,812 1,910,777 3.1 Japan 66,957 134,557 -50.2 588,978 1,308,034 -55.0 Canada 26,284 32,250 -18.5 331,313 425,324 -22.1 All Others 92,255 106,786 -13.6 869,429 1,063,800 -18.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 35,627 20,516 73.7 141,702 115,666 22.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,032 215,125 -3.3 228,084 246,105 -7.3 Total by air 203,387 212,162 -4.1 225,935 244,335 -7.5 U.S. Total 154,845 142,296 8.8 174,986 168,186 4.0 U.S. West 104,122 97,885 6.4 112,664 107,651 4.7 U.S. East 50,723 44,411 14.2 62,322 60,536 3.0 Japan 13,205 25,260 -47.7 12,010 25,508 -52.9 Canada 8,423 12,184 -30.9 11,869 16,917 -29.8 All Others 26,914 32,422 -17.0 27,070 33,724 -19.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,646 2,963 56.8 2,149 1,770 21.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.33 8.38 -0.6 8.69 8.67 0.1 Total by air 8.53 8.48 0.6 8.76 8.73 0.4 U.S. Total 8.67 8.79 -1.3 8.78 8.95 -1.9 U.S. West 8.37 8.57 -2.4 8.37 8.61 -2.8 U.S. East 9.37 9.30 0.7 9.64 9.63 0.1 Japan 6.11 5.82 5.1 6.22 5.93 4.9 Canada 9.93 11.71 -15.2 10.93 12.09 -9.6 All Others 9.04 9.41 -3.9 9.50 9.64 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.04 4.48 -9.7 4.62 4.65 -0.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 245.7 198.7 23.7 245.7 195.5 25.6 Total by air 248.7 200.2 24.2 246.9 196.3 25.8 U.S. Total 240.6 190.4 26.4 245.2 187.4 30.9 U.S. West 228.8 177.5 28.9 232.8 173.9 33.9 U.S. East 264.9 218.8 21.1 267.7 211.3 26.7 Japan 244.6 249.9 -2.1 238.8 238.3 0.2 Canada 232.5 166.8 39.4 222.8 166.0 34.2 All Others 302.7 217.3 39.3 272.1 224.1 21.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.6 88.7 27.0 110.0 89.2 23.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,045.5 1,664.3 22.9 2,134.0 1,695.9 25.8 Total by air 2,122.2 1,697.8 25.0 2,163.3 1,713.3 26.3 U.S. Total 2,086.7 1,672.9 24.7 2,154.0 1,677.0 28.4 U.S. West 1,914.9 1,521.8 25.8 1,948.6 1,496.9 30.2 U.S. East 2,481.2 2,034.1 22.0 2,581.9 2,035.4 26.9 Japan 1,495.1 1,454.2 2.8 1,485.1 1,412.8 5.1 Canada 2,309.8 1,953.5 18.2 2,434.3 2,007.0 21.3 All Others 2,737.1 2,045.0 33.8 2,584.4 2,160.0 19.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 455.3 397.1 14.7 508.9 415.0 22.6

OCTOBER 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.5 1,492.0 6.2 17,089.2 17,263.4 -1.0 Total by air 1,568.3 1,477.9 6.1 17,017.1 17,203.8 -1.1 Oahu 698.6 646.5 8.1 7,612.2 7,371.3 3.3 Maui 388.5 332.9 16.7 4,270.2 4,948.6 -13.7 Molokai 2.5 2.1 18.4 25.0 26.2 -4.4 Lanai 7.3 5.6 31.5 90.7 95.1 -4.6 Kauai 208.0 242.5 -14.2 2,384.5 2,300.5 3.7 Hawaii Island 263.3 248.3 6.1 2,634.4 2,462.2 7.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16.2 14.2 14.3 72.1 59.6 20.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,449,004 6,263,719 3.0 69,565,491 71,954,060 -3.3 Total by air 6,304,985 6,111,348 3.2 68,910,135 71,328,313 -3.4 Oahu 3,056,672 3,090,604 -1.1 34,006,125 33,532,158 1.4 Maui 1,410,624 1,115,352 26.5 15,117,535 17,072,973 -11.5 Molokai 12,071 11,209 7.7 144,811 145,487 -0.5 Lanai 12,777 12,472 2.4 144,321 161,087 -10.4 Kauai 762,367 826,962 -7.8 8,474,307 8,874,213 -4.5 Hawaii Island 1,050,472 1,054,749 -0.4 11,023,036 11,542,396 -4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 144,019 152,370 -5.5 655,356 625,746 4.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 774,617 734,642 5.4 8,008,118 8,062,881 -0.7 Total by air 738,989 700,390 5.5 7,866,415 7,931,396 -0.8 Oahu 455,291 447,842 1.7 4,822,081 4,659,331 3.5 Maui 180,609 134,493 34.3 1,919,866 2,135,048 -10.1 Molokai 1,871 2,145 -12.8 25,861 26,966 -4.1 Lanai 3,396 2,950 15.1 38,692 45,385 -14.7 Kauai 106,196 110,443 -3.8 1,142,935 1,191,103 -4.0 Hawaii Island 132,392 134,696 -1.7 1,430,480 1,477,906 -3.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 35,627 34,251 4.0 141,702 131,485 7.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,032 202,055 3.0 228,084 236,691 -3.6 Total by air 203,387 197,140 3.2 225,935 234,633 -3.7 Oahu 98,602 99,697 -1.1 111,495 110,303 1.1 Maui 45,504 35,979 26.5 49,566 56,161 -11.7 Molokai 389 362 7.7 475 479 -0.8 Lanai 412 402 2.4 473 530 -10.7 Kauai 24,592 26,676 -7.8 27,785 29,191 -4.8 Hawaii Island 33,886 34,024 -0.4 36,141 37,968 -4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,646 4,915 -5.5 2,149 2,058 4.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.33 8.53 -2.4 8.69 8.92 -2.7 Total by air 8.53 8.73 -2.2 8.76 8.99 -2.6 Oahu 6.71 6.90 -2.7 7.05 7.20 -2.0 Maui 7.81 8.29 -5.8 7.87 8.00 -1.5 Molokai 6.45 5.23 23.5 5.60 5.40 3.8 Lanai 3.76 4.23 -11.0 3.73 3.55 5.1 Kauai 7.18 7.49 -4.1 7.41 7.45 -0.5 Hawaii Island 7.93 7.83 1.3 7.71 7.81 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.04 4.45 -9.1 4.62 4.76 -2.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 245.7 238.2 3.1 245.7 239.9 2.4 Total by air 248.7 241.8 2.9 246.9 241.2 2.4 Oahu 228.5 209.2 9.2 223.8 219.8 1.8 Maui 275.4 298.5 -7.7 282.5 289.9 -2.5 Molokai 208.0 189.2 9.9 172.9 180.0 -3.9 Lanai 574.0 447.1 28.4 628.6 590.4 6.5 Kauai 272.9 293.2 -6.9 281.4 259.2 8.5 Hawaii Island 250.7 235.4 6.5 239.0 213.3 12.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.6 93.1 20.9 110.0 95.3 15.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,045.5 2,031.0 0.7 2,134.0 2,141.1 -0.3 Total by air 2,122.2 2,110.0 0.6 2,163.3 2,169.1 -0.3 Oahu 1,534.3 1,443.6 6.3 1,578.6 1,582.0 -0.2 Maui 2,151.1 2,475.1 -13.1 2,224.2 2,317.8 -4.0 Molokai 1,342.3 988.9 35.7 968.2 970.9 -0.3 Lanai 2,159.7 1,890.3 14.3 2,344.6 2,095.5 11.9 Kauai 1,958.8 2,195.5 -10.8 2,086.3 1,931.4 8.0 Hawaii Island 1,989.0 1,843.1 7.9 1,841.6 1,666.0 10.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 455.3 414.4 9.9 508.9 453.5 12.2

OCTOBER 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.5 1,325.1 19.6 17,089.2 14,627.2 16.8 Total by air 1,568.3 1,317.0 19.1 17,017.1 14,579.2 16.7 Oahu 698.6 603.8 15.7 7,612.2 6,717.1 13.3 Maui 388.5 379.8 2.3 4,270.2 4,237.0 0.8 Molokai 2.5 3.9 -35.5 25.0 28.8 -13.1 Lanai 7.3 10.6 -30.7 90.7 105.6 -14.1 Kauai 208.0 141.9 46.6 2,384.5 1,597.9 49.2 Hawaii Island 263.3 177.0 48.8 2,634.4 1,892.8 39.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16.2 8.1 99.1 72.1 48.0 50.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,449,004 6,668,887 -3.3 69,565,491 74,815,934 -7.0 Total by air 6,304,985 6,577,024 -4.1 68,910,135 74,277,794 -7.2 Oahu 3,056,672 3,029,170 0.9 34,006,125 34,853,464 -2.4 Maui 1,410,624 1,848,214 -23.7 15,117,535 20,027,953 -24.5 Molokai 12,071 24,686 -51.1 144,811 227,021 -36.2 Lanai 12,777 19,987 -36.1 144,321 220,912 -34.7 Kauai 762,367 723,468 5.4 8,474,307 8,393,962 1.0 Hawaii Island 1,050,472 931,498 12.8 11,023,036 10,554,482 4.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 144,019 91,863 56.8 655,356 538,140 21.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 774,617 796,191 -2.7 8,008,118 8,625,156 -7.2 Total by air 738,989 775,675 -4.7 7,866,415 8,509,490 -7.6 Oahu 455,291 469,339 -3.0 4,822,081 5,127,219 -6.0 Maui 180,609 238,043 -24.1 1,919,866 2,552,155 -24.8 Molokai 1,871 4,314 -56.6 25,861 52,400 -50.6 Lanai 3,396 6,439 -47.3 38,692 71,731 -46.1 Kauai 106,196 102,662 3.4 1,142,935 1,141,889 0.1 Hawaii Island 132,392 130,336 1.6 1,430,480 1,454,279 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 35,627 20,516 73.7 141,702 115,666 22.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,032 215,125 -3.3 228,084 246,105 -7.3 Total by air 203,387 212,162 -4.1 225,935 244,335 -7.5 Oahu 98,602 97,715 0.9 111,495 114,650 -2.8 Maui 45,504 59,620 -23.7 49,566 65,881 -24.8 Molokai 389 796 -51.1 475 747 -36.4 Lanai 412 645 -36.1 473 727 -34.9 Kauai 24,592 23,338 5.4 27,785 27,612 0.6 Hawaii Island 33,886 30,048 12.8 36,141 34,719 4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,646 2,963 56.8 2,149 1,770 21.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.33 8.38 -0.6 8.69 8.67 0.1 Total by air 8.53 8.48 0.6 8.76 8.73 0.4 Oahu 6.71 6.45 4.0 7.05 6.80 3.7 Maui 7.81 7.76 0.6 7.87 7.85 0.3 Molokai 6.45 5.72 12.8 5.60 4.33 29.2 Lanai 3.76 3.10 21.2 3.73 3.08 21.1 Kauai 7.18 7.05 1.9 7.41 7.35 0.9 Hawaii Island 7.93 7.15 11.0 7.71 7.26 6.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.04 4.48 -9.7 4.62 4.65 -0.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 245.7 198.7 23.7 245.7 195.5 25.6 Total by air 248.7 200.2 24.2 246.9 196.3 25.8 Oahu 228.5 199.3 14.7 223.8 192.7 16.2 Maui 275.4 205.5 34.0 282.5 211.6 33.5 Molokai 208.0 157.6 32.0 172.9 126.9 36.3 Lanai 574.0 529.1 8.5 628.6 478.0 31.5 Kauai 272.9 196.2 39.1 281.4 190.4 47.8 Hawaii Island 250.7 190.0 31.9 239.0 179.3 33.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.6 88.7 27.0 110.0 89.2 23.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,045.5 1,664.3 22.9 2,134.0 1,695.9 25.8 Total by air 2,122.2 1,697.8 25.0 2,163.3 1,713.3 26.3 Oahu 1,534.3 1,286.5 19.3 1,578.6 1,310.1 20.5 Maui 2,151.1 1,595.6 34.8 2,224.2 1,660.2 34.0 Molokai 1,342.3 901.9 48.8 968.2 549.7 76.1 Lanai 2,159.7 1,642.5 31.5 2,344.6 1,472.2 59.3 Kauai 1,958.8 1,382.3 41.7 2,086.3 1,399.4 49.1 Hawaii Island 1,989.0 1,357.9 46.5 1,841.6 1,301.5 41.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 455.3 397.1 14.7 508.9 415.0 22.6

