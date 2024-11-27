Maryland Fishing Report – November 27

Chesapeake Channa, photo by Vincent Volinski. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wishes everyone peace and renewed family bonds this holiday, as we reflect on all the things we are grateful for and hopefully enjoy a long weekend. Despite the weather getting a little chilly out there, once the sun shines there is a wonderful array of fishing to be had this week. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Striped Bass Management Board will meet in-person and via webinar on Monday, December 16 to consider changing 2025 management measures to increase the probability of rebuilding the stock by the 2029 deadline. The draft agenda, webinar information, and the Technical Committee Report with management options for consideration will be posted on the ASFMC website by December 3. The Commission will host an Informational Webinar on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. to review the management options developed by the Technical Committee and provide the public with sufficient background information to inform the development and submission of public comment by December 10. Register for the webinar online, and for more information, including public comment opportunities, see the Commission’s press release.

Forecast Summary: November 27 – December 3: Expect cooler weather to shape fishing conditions in Maryland’s waters during the first week of December. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Chesapeake Bay above Cove Point is running slightly saltier than average. IIn addition, there is adequate oxygen from surface to bottom throughout the Bay. Main Bay surface water temperatures have dropped to the low 50s, bottom waters slightly warmer with the rivers running cooler. In comparison to historical Bay conditions for November, both the main Bay and tributary water temperatures are warmer than the long-term average. However, with the water temperatures in the low 50s, there is a continued large push of baitfish from the rivers into the Bay rewarding anglers with great fishing conditions and more opportunities to catch fish near river mouths (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Expect average flows for the Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents week as a result of the new moon on December 1. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Fishing at the Conowingo Dam pool has recently been centered around catching blue catfish. The striped bass fishery seems to be in a bit of a slump there lately, and anglers fishing for them are finding a few smallmouth bass and walleye interested in their lures. Long casts are needed to reach the power generation wash where most of the action occurs. Anglers are warned not to wade out into the dam pool or try and wade around the fence, the area is restricted for safety. The bottom drops off sharply and a slip into the cold swirling waters could have disastrous consequences. Striped bass fishing is also slow in the lower Susquehanna River and near the mouth of the river. Blue catfish are crowding into the river and the area around Havre de Grace has been an excellent location for fish for large blue catfish. Fishing on the bottom with a sliding sinker and a circle hook baited with fresh cut bait is the best way to fish. Blue catfish can also be found in the Chester River and the other tidal rivers within the upper bay region. Anglers are reporting some striped bass activity near the mouth of the Patapsco River at a 30-foot depth in the main channel. Jigging and trolling are the two most popular ways to target them. Soft plastic jigs are the best way to fish with light tackle. Trolling umbrella rigs behind heavy inline weights is the best way to get down to where the fish are suspended. Anglers are finding striped bass near Swan Point and Love Point along the 30-foot edges. White perch have also gone deep and can be found in waters that are at least 30-35 feet in depth. The mouth of the Patapsco and Chester rivers are two good places to find them schooled up on one’s depth finder. Jigging with metal jigs is an excellent way to target the larger white perch.

Middle Bay Striped bass are holding at the Bay Bridge this week in waters 30 feet or deeper near the rock piles, behind the main concrete span supports and the pier bases. Jigging is a popular way to target them with soft plastic jigs. Other anglers are having good luck drifting live eels and small white perch back to the pier bases. Water temperatures in the middle Bay are 53 degrees this week and slowly declining. The water temperature in the Choptank River at Cambridge is 51 degrees. There are a lot of baitfish in the form of bay anchovies and juvenile menhaden moving down the bay’s main channel edges, often being swept along by strong ebbing tidal currents. Some anglers report gulls diving into schools of baitfish close to the surface, but also report the action can be fleeting at times without striped bass pursuing the baitfish. Cal Weirich caught this nice striped bass while fishing at the power plant discharge. Photo by Eric Packard. When striped bass can be located, they are usually spotted on depth finders holding along the channel edges at about 30 feet. Jigging is the popular way to fish for light tackle anglers with metal or soft plastic jigs. If one is lucky enough to encounter breaking fish working over a school of bait on the surface, casting into the action is always fun and exciting. The warm water discharge plume at the Calvert Cliffs Power Plant is a good place to check for some striped bass jigging action while drifting through the current. In the absence of breaking fish or good marks on a depth finder, trolling umbrella rigs is a very effective way to fish for striped bass currently. Heavy tackle and heavy inline weights are needed to get down to the 30-foot depth where the striped bass are holding along channel edges. Bucktails or skirted jig heads dressed with 5-inch sassy shads are the most popular trailer in white or chartreuse. The channel edges off Kent Island and from Bloody Point to the False Channel area on the eastern side of the Bay are good places to troll. On the western side, Thomas Point to Breezy Point has been a popular area for trolling. White perch can now be found holding in about 35 feet of water out in the Bay over oyster bottom. Areas near the rock piles at the Bay Bridge, off Kent Island at places known as Brick House Bar and Gum Thickets, out in front of Matapeake, and the mouth of the Choptank are traditional winter white perch locations along the Eastern Shore. The white perch often are feeding on bay anchovies so shiny metal jigs are a good lure to use when jigging.

Lower Bay

Eric Packard found some action while fishing out of his kayak. Photo by Eric Packard. Anglers fishing for striped bass in the lower Bay are still having some success fishing the shallower waters in the lower sections of the region’s tidal rivers and near Point Lookout. Casting paddletails and soft plastic jigs in intermediate depth waters. Out in the Bay along the main channel edges, anglers jigging are finding striped bass holding at about 30-35 feet along the deeper channels. Soft plastic jigs in the 5-inch size range and metal jigs are popular choices when jigging. Braided line and a fast action rod help with the jigging action and sensitivity. Trolling is a very popular way to fish for striped bass this month if getting fish in the boat is your priority. Trolling with heavy tackle, a pound or more of lead weight and an umbrella can be a chore at times but it is an effective way to catch striped bass. Most anglers are using medium-sized bucktails and skirted jig heads with sassy shads in white or chartreuse as trailers. Both sides of the main shipping channel, the lower Potomac River, and Tangier Sound are excellent places to look for striped bass holding deep. White perch have also moved deep and can be found holding close to the bottom in about 35 feet of water. The lower Potomac and the areas off the mouth of the Patuxent and Nanticoke rivers are good places to look for schools of white perch holding close to the bottom. A good depth finder is very important this time of the year to locate fish holding deep. Jigging with metal jigs is the best way to fish for them and using jigs helps sort out the smaller white perch. Samantha Bish holds a nice big crab she caught. Photo courtesy of Samantha Bish. Blue catfish are beginning to move farther up the region’s tidal rivers as water temperatures decline. The region between Benedict and Jug Bay on the Patuxent is a good place to target blue catfish. In the tidal Potomac the section of the river from the Route 301 Bridge to the Wilson Bridge is a favored area to fish. On the Nanticoke River the area in Proximity to Sharptown and the mouth of Marshyhope Creek holds a lot of blue catfish this time of the year. A sliding sinker and a circle hook baited with cut bait is a good way to fish for them. Most recreational crabbers have packed away their collapsible traps and trotlines for the year but there are still some crabbers out there not ready to give up. They report finding large crabs in 20-25 of water. Collapsible crab traps tend to do better than trotlines but both will add to the catch basket. Most are reporting catching up to a half bushel of large heavy crabs.

Freshwater Fishing Walleyes can be found in the waters of Deep Creek Lake near Penn Point, Turkey Neck Point and the Glendale Bridge area. Crankbaits, tubes and soft stick baits have all been working well. Smallmouth bass can still be found near the lake flats and deep edges and on warm sunny days they can still be taken on surface lures. Northern Pike are holding outside the mouths of the major coves and casting or trolling large spinnerbaits or inline spinners is a good way to fish for them. Trout fishing is good this week in many of the western region trout management waters where catch and release is mandated. Water flows are in good shape due to snow melting and recent rain. Casting streamer flies is a popular way to fly fish for the larger trout. Fishing with nymph patterns is also a good choice. The upper Potomac flows are also in favorable conditions this week. Fishing for smallmouth bass and walleye is good near current breaks, the deeper holes and underwater ledges. Casting a mix of small crankbaits, tubes and soft plastic swimbaits are all good choices when fished close to the bottom. Chain pickerel, photo by John Collier. Look for largemouth bass this week in transition zones between declining shallow grass and the deeper waters of drop-offs and channels. Bait in the form of crayfish and various baitfish species are moving to deeper cover for the winter months and largemouth bass are attempting to intercept them. Small crankbaits, hair jigs, soft craw jigs, spinnerbaits and jerkbaits are all good lure options, fish them close to the bottom. Chain pickerel can be found holding near any kind of structure they can find; this is usually in the form of sunken wood. Chain pickerel are very active during the cold months and will strike a variety of lures. If you target them, please consider swapping out the lure’s treble hooks for single inline hooks to help conserve released fish. Chain pickerel have a habit of inhaling lures and often get hooks stuck in their gill rakers. Chesapeake Channa are still active to a degree despite chilly water temperatures. Look for them on the sunny side of tidal creeks and rivers during the midday to afternoon hours holding near shoreline brush or sunken wood. Fishing with large minnows under a bobber is a good tactic when they exhibit a certain amount of sluggishness.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays Anticipation and patience sums up the experience for surfcasters awaiting the southern migration of striped bass to pass within casting distance of Maryland beaches. The reports from New Jersey tell of striped bass wallowing in schools of menhaden and sand eels. No reports of striped bass being caught off the beaches have come in here yet. At the Ocean City Inlet and Route 50 Bridge area, anglers are enjoying good fishing for tautog along the jetties , bridge piers and bulkheads. Sand fleas and pieces of green crab are the most popular baits. Anglers who are casting soft plastic jigs are catching a mix of striped bass and puppy drum, no reports of bluefish this week. There are still a few flounder moving through the inlet, but most of the flounder action is taking place offshore on shoals, lumps and near the wreck and reef sites. Fishing for black sea bass remains very good this week with anglers catching good quantities of sea bass at the reck and reef sites. Anglers targeting flounder are doing well also. Fishing for bluefin tuna has taken the Ocean City fleet by storm, all it takes is a calm day to allow boats to travel outside the inlet. All the action is occurring within the 30 Fathom Line and often within a few miles of the beaches. Most of the bluefin tuna being caught range from 50 pounds to 200 pounds.

“A friend of mine, an ardent purist, was challenged once by a golfing acquaintance as he turned loose a large trout he had just netted. ‘Why go to all that trouble to catch a fish,’ the exasperated golfer demanded, ‘if you don’t want to eat it?’ ‘Do you eat golf balls?’ my friend inquired.” – Corey Ford, 1958

