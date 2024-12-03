From cultivation to retail, Flourish Software has you covered with vertical seed-to-sale supply chain and point-of-sale software.

Flourish Software launches Florida BioTrack integration with Surterra Wellness, streamlining operations for its 53 locations and ensuring compliance statewide.

Partnering with Surterra Wellness for our Florida launch is a milestone for Flourish. Their focus on quality aligns with our mission to empower cannabis businesses with innovative tools.” — Colton Griffin, CEO of Flourish Software

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flourish Software ("Flourish"), a leading provider of advanced vertically integrated supply chain and POS solutions for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce its successful integration with BioTrack , Florida’s official track-and-trace system for its medical cannabis program.The launch, which went live on November 19, 2024, is marked by Flourish’s collaboration with Surterra Wellness ("Surterra"), a premier Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC) operating 53 total locations, including 45 dispensaries across the state.BioTrack State Traceability System (BioTrack STS) serves as a reporting tool that connects MMTCs with the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). The system generates universally unique barcodes (UUIDs) and facilitates data submission via an Application Programming Interface (API).Notably, BioTrack STS does not provide direct login access, requiring all MMTCs in Florida to use third-party software like Flourish to manage operations and ensure compliance.Partnership with Surterra WellnessSurterra Wellness, a trusted name in Florida’s medical cannabis industry, is known for its mission to provide safe, high-quality cannabis products that empower health and wellness. With 45 dispensaries and eight additional facilities, Surterra uses Flourish to simplify compliance, improve operational efficiency, and manage all inventory from cultivation through retail sales and delivery.“Collaborating with Surterra Wellness for our Florida launch has been an incredible milestone for Flourish,” said Colton Griffin, CEO of Flourish Software. “Their dedication to quality and patient care perfectly complements our goal of delivering robust, innovative tools that empower cannabis businesses to succeed.”Exciting Growth Opportunities in FloridaFlorida’s medical cannabis market is poised for significant growth, with the recent issuance of 22 new MMTC licenses. Griffin expressed enthusiasm about these developments, stating, “Florida’s expanding cannabis market is an exciting opportunity to showcase how Flourish can help businesses scale and thrive. We are fully equipped to support new market operators and ensure their success through compliance, efficiency, and innovation.”Looking Ahead to New YorkFlourish is also preparing to implement this same version of BioTrack STS integration in New York in early 2025. With over 90 operators currently active on Flourish and dozens more under LOI in the Empire State, the company is committed to empowering cannabis businesses with tools that simplify operations, maintain compliance, and drive success in this rapidly evolving market.About Flourish SoftwareFlourish’s robust platform covers the full supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, multiple distribution channels, retail, and delivery. By offering end-to-end solutions, Flourish empowers MMTCs like Surterra Wellness to streamline their operations, enhance compliance, and improve overall patient care.This comprehensive approach ensures that operators can effectively manage every stage of their business while adapting to the dynamic demands of the cannabis industry. Focused on scalability, compliance, and innovation, Flourish empowers operators to grow, sell, and flourish in the ever-evolving cannabis and hemp market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.