Flourish Software and AIQ Announce Industry-Leading POS Integration to Elevate Retail Experience

Flourish Software expands its AIQ partnership with POS x Ecommerce integration

Flourish Software POS expands its partnership with AIQ, offering an industry-leading eCommerce integration for an elevated cannabis retail experience.

Our partnership serves as an example of how technology companies that may even have overlapping or competitive features can work together to support an industry that we all pledged to improve.” — West Paschal, Chief Revenue Officer of AIQ

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flourish Software ("Flourish"), a leading provider of advanced supply chain and POS solutions for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce a new integration with Alpine IQ ("AIQ"), combining Flourish’s Dispensary POS system with AIQ’s Ecommerce and Loyalty platforms. This groundbreaking partnership elevates both operational efficiency and customer experience for cannabis dispensaries, marking a major milestone in retail management.“This integration represents a significant advancement in the cannabis retail industry. It started with the best POS and loyalty platform integration, released in 2023. Now, we’re expanding by combining Flourish POS with AIQ’s Ecommerce and Loyalty solutions," said Brian Weber, Director of Omnichannel Strategy and Partnerships at Flourish Software.Weber continued, "We are providing dispensaries with the tools they need to deliver an exceptional customer experience and operate more efficiently. "Key Features of the Integration Include:- Unified Customer Experience: Customer data is synced in real-time between Flourish POS and AIQ, enabling dispensaries to offer personalized shopping experiences, targeted marketing, and tailored promotions based on customer behavior and preferences.- Customer Attribution & Discovery: By leveraging SEO site design and the Dispense API, dispensaries can track customer origins, optimize for organic search, and expand their online visibility. Partners like PufCreative, CannaPlanners, and Range Marketing ensure maximum engagement and discovery.- Real-Time Inventory Management: Dispensaries gain real-time visibility into their inventory, synchronized across both online and in-store channels. This prevents stock discrepancies and provides customers with accurate product information, supported by lab data for transparency on product potency and safety.- Efficient Order Processing: Orders placed via AIQ’s eCommerce platform are seamlessly managed through Flourish’s POS, reducing manual errors and speeding up fulfillment from start to finish.- Dynamic Offers & Discounts: Dispensaries can create synchronized promotions across both online and in-store channels, driving customer loyalty and increasing sales through dynamic discounts and special offers.- Extendability: Flourish's integration with AIQ allows for flexible deployment, whether through native eCommerce or the Blueprint API, empowering dispensaries to deliver a headless, customized experience on platforms like WordPress.“In a world where integrations and customer data are sometimes non-existent, gate-keeped, or even sold - Flourish has proven to rise above the rest. Our partnership serves as an example of how technology companies that may even have overlapping or competitive features can work together to support an industry that we all pledged to improve," said West Paschal, Chief Revenue Officer of AIQ.Paschal added, "We are proud of the technology services that our partnership provides to hundreds of retail stores and are excited to announce the next step of that journey: fully integrated point-of-sale, loyalty, payments, and e-commerce working together with ease.”This expanded partnership further solidifies Flourish Software’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance cannabis retail operations and customer engagement.

