Flourish Software Launches POS Integration with Rank Really High Ecommerce Platform

About

Flourish Software is a leading provider of enterprise supply chain and inventory management software for the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industries. Since 2017, Flourish has delivered top-tier, seed-to-sale solutions for cultivators, manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. Integrated with state compliance systems, our software ensures compliance, enhances efficiency, tracks products from seed to sale, and leverages advanced analytics. Our Mission: Empower our operators to Grow, Sell, Scale, and Flourish.

