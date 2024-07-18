Flourish Software Launches POS Integration with Rank Really High Ecommerce Platform
Flourish Software partners with Rank Ecommerce, offering its first eCommerce integration for a seamless cannabis retail experience.
By partnering with Flourish, we ensure that retailers can manage their operations more effectively, from inventory management to sales tracking, all within a single ecosystem.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flourish Software ("Flourish"), a leading provider of advanced supply chain and comprehensive seed-to-sale management software for the licensed cannabis and hemp industries, announced today the integration of their retail point-of-sale (POS) system with Rank Really High ("Rank") Ecommerce platform, a premier cannabis-native eCommerce platform.
— Dan Mondello, CEO of Rank Really High
“Integrating with Rank Ecommerce represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for the cannabis industry,” said Brian Weber, Director of Omnichannel Strategy & Partnerships at Flourish. “This partnership not only enhances the operational efficiency of our clients but also ensures they can deliver a unified shopping experience to their customers.”
This integration streamlines sales and inventory management processes for cannabis retailers, providing a seamless connection between in-store and online sales channels.
Key features of the integration include:
- Real-Time Omnichannel Sync: Synchronizing in-store and online inventory, orders, customer information, and loyalty programs to ensure accurate data across all platforms.
- Unified Sales Data: Consolidate sales data from physical and online stores into a single platform for better insights and reporting.
- Improved Customer Experience: Seamless shopping experience with consistent product availability and pricing across all channels. Industry-leading integrations include AIQ's loyalty platform and AeroPay's payment solutions.
- Results-Driven Performance: Unlike other marketplace-focused solutions, Rank Ecommerce optimizes dispensaries' online sales and marketing efforts by leveraging advanced analytics, data-driven insights, Rank Ads, and SEO strategies to maximize revenue and customer engagement.
“The launch of Rank Ecommerce allows dispensaries to offer their customers an integrated and smooth online shopping experience, increasing their online presence and sales results,” said Dan Mondello, CEO of Rank Really High. “By partnering with Flourish, we ensure that retailers can manage their operations more effectively, from inventory management to sales tracking, all within a single ecosystem.”
Through this partnership, Flourish Software and Rank Ecommerce are committed to driving innovation and efficiency in the cannabis retail sector. Together, we provide cutting-edge solutions that empower cannabis retailers to thrive in a highly competitive market.
