ACCURE Battery Intelligence Wins Energy Storage Safety Product of the Year Award

Predictive battery analytics platform gives operators advanced warning of potential thermal runaway events

AACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCURE Battery Intelligence , the leading provider of predictive battery analytics software, announced today it has received the 2024 Energy Storage Award for Safety Product of the Year.ACCURE’s predictive battery analytics platform substantially reduces the risk of thermal runaway by using AI, machine learning, field data, and modeling in a cloud computing platform that continuously monitors and evaluates battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV fleet batteries. The software identifies anomalies, manufacturing defects, and equipment failures that can lead to safety incidents, giving asset operators several weeks of advanced notice before a potential battery failure event occurs.The Energy Storage Awards, sponsored by Solar Media, recognizes and celebrates achievements across the European energy storage industry.“ACCURE Battery Intelligence is laser-focused on making sure that batteries are safe, reliable, and sustainable, and we’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the Energy Storage Awards,” said Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO and co-founder of ACCURE. “With the global energy storage market on track to grow 10x by 2035, it is critical that every effort is made to ensure that the batteries being placed within our communities are safe.”Several public incidents have recently prompted community opposition to batteries in multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. The predictive battery analytics technology pioneered by ACCURE monitors battery systems, identifies issues, and recommends corrective actions to prevent incidents. By taking a proactive approach to asset management, ACCURE significantly improves battery safety, protects communities, and supports the growth of clean energy.ACCURE’s software has prevented over one hundred potential thermal runaway events by identifying and recommending corrective action for defective battery cells, malfunctioning equipment, and other problems worldwide. To learn more about how predictive analytics increases battery safety, visit ACCURE at www.accure.net

